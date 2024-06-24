Another spacewalk canceled after problem with NASA spacesuit

NASA called off a spacewalk for the second time this month after a coolant leak was discovered on a NASA astronaut's spacesuit when they opened an International Space Station airlock.

On Monday, NASA astronauts Tracy Dyson and Mike Barratt put on their extravehicular mobility units (EMU), also known as spacesuits, and opened the space station's Quest airlock hatch before 9 a.m. ET. Dyson reported a water leak in the service and cooling umbilical unit of her spacesuit.

NASA, SPACEX WORKING TO MITIGATE HAZARDS POSED BY SPACE DEBRIS

NASA managers called off the spacewalk, and the airlock was closed at 9:17 a.m.

"The crew members were not in any danger as a result of the leak," NASA said.

The astronauts were scheduled to remove a faulty electronic box outside the ISS and collect samples for analysis.

This is the second spacewalk delay in recent weeks due to an EMU issue. According to NASA, the first attempt on June 13 did not happen "due to a spacesuit discomfort issue." The space agency was unable to elaborate further on the issue due to astronaut privacy.

The current EMUs consist of a bottom half for the legs and an upper torso which start at size medium and go up, but the suits are not customized to an astronaut's body type.

New spacesuits coming

NASA has used the same spacesuits, which first designed for the space shuttle program, for decades. The space agency is working with commercial contractors to replace them in time for the first astronauts to return to the Moon as part of the Artemis program.

NASA PICKS WHO'LL MAKE NEW SPACESUITS FOR THE NEXT MOONWALKERS

Spacesuits designed by Axiom Space for lunar missions and microgravity are in the testing phase. While Axiom Space was already at work on spacesuits for the Artemis program, the company was awarded an expanded contract to develop spacesuits for use on the International Space Station and other low-Earth orbit vehicles.

Spacesuits need to act as mini spacecraft, keeping astronauts alive and providing communications. The entire spacesuit design includes a life support system, pressurized garments, power avionics and a communication system.