Drone video captures dramatic look at catastrophic flooding in Iowa

SHELDON, Iowa – Parts of the Midwest continue to experience catastrophic and deadly flooding after days of torrential rain caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks, and dramatic drone video recorded in Iowa is giving us a bird’s-eye view at the scope of the devastation.

The video, which was shared with FOX Weather by O’Brien County Emergency Management officials, shows the Floyd River overflowing into the community of Sheldon to the southeast of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

One of the videos shared shows vehicles driving over the bridge as the rushing water flows just below the bottom of the bridge.

While the water can be seen creeping closer to farms and homes along the riverbank, the high water can also be seen getting close to the Highway 18 bridge just west of the town.

Sheldon isn't the only Iowa community that has been impacted by flooding, however.

In Rock Valley, a levee break along the Rock River early Saturday morning led to a frantic evacuation of the town, with officials sounding the tornado sirens to alert residents of the impending danger.

Video from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office showed numerous homes and businesses submerged as water rushed through town.

"The City of Rock Valley urges residents to stay out of floodwaters," the city said on Facebook . "Residents who choose to go back into flood waters to check on their homes or retrieve belongings or pets, enter at their own risk. Our city first responders and personnel cannot be pulled away or sent back into the flood water if evacuations are not followed."

O'Brien County officials said first responders had performed several water rescues after people became trapped in their vehicles after getting swept away in the flooding.

And in nearby Lyon County, flooding was blamed for a train derailment near Alvord.

Nine train cars were knocked off the tracks around 4:30 a.m. Friday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said. But no hazardous materials were spilled or involved.