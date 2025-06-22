Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather kills 3 in New York; Invest 90L monitored in Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, June 22, 2025. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather claims 3 lives in New York, prompts Flash Flood Emergency

Severe thunderstorms contributed to three deaths in central New York and dumped up to 5 inches of rain on Sunday, prompting a rare Flash Flood Emergency as floodwaters covered roads and entered homes.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, New York, show Oneida County's emergency manager reported three deaths after severe thunderstorms knocked down multiple trees onto at least two separate structures near Clark Mills, New York, just before 4 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Invest 90L monitored for tropical development in central Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a tropical disturbance in the central subtropical Atlantic. According to the NHC, a weak low-pressure system has developed some 450 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as of Sunday afternoon.

This system has been dubbed Invest 90L, which is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify areas it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

'Brutal and dangerous' heat dome to grip New York City; Boston declares Heat Emergency

An expansive heat dome that broke dozens of record-high temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upcoming workweek, with more than 30 states on alert for potentially life-threatening heat through the first full week of summer.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a news conference on Saturday and warned that the incoming heat wave would be "brutal and dangerous," and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a Heat Emergency for the city through Tuesday due to the heat.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he has directed the state’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol to be activated and in effect from noon on Sunday through at least 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Watch: Extensive damage in North Dakota after deadly derecho

A powerful derecho brought tornadoes and 100-plus-mph wind gusts across North Dakota and western Minnesota from Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving several dead and a trail of damage and power outages.

Three people were killed when a tornado swept through the rural town of Enderlin, North Dakota, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was in Enderlin on Sunday with the latest on recovery efforts.

