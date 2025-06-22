National Hurricane Center flags area to watch in central Atlantic this week

The first three weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season have remained void of any tropical threats, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now watching an area of disturbed weather in the central subtropical Atlantic.

According to the NHC, a trough of low pressure situated some 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as of Sunday morning.

"Some slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days before it moves into a region of strong upper-level winds," the NHC said.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



This system will not threaten any land areas, as it's expected to move northeastward across the central Atlantic during the next few days.

The NHC gives it a low chance of development over the next week.

If the system were to develop into a tropical storm, it would receive the name Andrea. In an average season, the first named storm in the Atlantic forms around June 20.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.