Tropical Storm Andrea forms in central Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the system formerly known as Invest 90L became well-organized and contained sustained winds of at least 40 mph, warranting the designation as the first tropical storm of the season.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

Tropical Storm Andrea is currently located some 900 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is moving northeastward at about 15-20 mph across the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Andrea will not threaten any land areas before it dissipates over the next 24 hours.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

