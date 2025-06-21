Utah's Forsyth Fire destroys 17 homes after sudden wind shift 'shocks' firefighters

PINE VALLEY, Utah – A wildfire burning in the mountains of southern Utah has reportedly destroyed 17 homes and forced numerous evacuations.

The Forsyth Fire began on Thursday near Pine Valley, Utah and quickly spread to 1,500 acres by Friday.

It remains uncontained. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby confirmed on Facebook that 17 homes were destroyed on Friday when winds changed quickly.

"The firefighters were shocked," Sheriff Brooksby wrote. "They had busted their butts for two days with, maybe two hours of sleep to protect the community. They lost structures. That is the worst of the worst in their world. I could see it in their eyes. They gave it all they had, and still lost to Mother Nature. I appreciate their efforts, and will support them with everything we have until the firestorm is calm."

Evacuations are in place for Pine Valley, according to the Washington County Sheriff.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The fire is difficult to fight due to steep, mountainous terrain, and is driven by strong hot, dry winds, the U.S. Forest Service division in the Dixie National Forest said.

Pine Valley is under a Red Flag Warning until Saturday evening.

Critical fire weather conditions are moderate for much of Utah, with low relative humidity near 5% and gusty winds of up to 50 mph expected throughout the day Saturday.