Deluge of rain prompts Flash Flood Emergency in central New York as homes take on water

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. – Thunderstorms dumped up to 5 inches of rain in parts of central New York on Sunday morning, prompting a rare Flash Flood Emergency as floodwaters covered roads and entered homes.

Shortly before 9 a.m. ET, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, New York, issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Chenango County, which continues into Sunday afternoon.

The NWS said between 3 and 5 inches of rain had already fallen and major flash flooding was ongoing, with reports of roads and bridges overrun by water, homes taking on water, and at least 10 people stranded by flooding.

Flooding was reported in areas such as Norwich, Sherburne and New Berlin.

Chenango County is in a state of emergency due to the flooding.

"This is a Flash Flood Emergency for Chenango County," the NWS warned in its Flash Flood Emergency. "This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now!"

Strong to severe storms also caused flash flooding outside the emergency areas, including in Madison County, where the video above shows rushing floodwaters on a farm in Morrisville, New York.

New York Department of Transportation crews were clearing debris from roads after the same complex of thunderstorms produced severe weather, including nearly two dozen reports of damaging winds or wind damage, farther north in the state earlier Sunday morning.

Flash Flood Warnings are also in place into Sunday afternoon for parts of Broome and Tioga counties in central New York and Susquehanna and Wayne counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.