Deluge of rain prompts Flash Flood Emergency in central New York as homes take on water

The National Weather Service said between 3 and 5 inches of rain had already fallen and major flash flooding was ongoing, with reports of roads and bridges overrun by water, homes taking on water, and at least 10 people stranded by flooding.

Rainfall between 3 and 5 inches prompted a rare Flash Flood Emergency in Chenango County, New York, on Sunday. The heavy rain is flooding creeks and roadways. Local authorities report homes taking on water. 

Storms prompt Flash Flood Emergency in central New York

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. Thunderstorms dumped up to 5 inches of rain in parts of central New York on Sunday morning, prompting a rare Flash Flood Emergency as floodwaters covered roads and entered homes

Shortly before 9 a.m. ET, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, New York, issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Chenango County, which continues into Sunday afternoon. 

DEADLY DERECHO LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE AS TORNADOES, 100+ MPH WINDS SWEEP ACROSS NORTHERN PLAINS

Flooding in Canastota, New York on June 22, 2025.

Flooding in Canastota, New York, on June 22, 2025.

(Village of Canastota, NY / FOX Weather)

The NWS said between 3 and 5 inches of rain had already fallen and major flash flooding was ongoing, with reports of roads and bridges overrun by water, homes taking on water, and at least 10 people stranded by flooding. 

Flooding was reported in areas such as Norwich, Sherburne and New Berlin

Chenango County is in a state of emergency due to the flooding.

  • Flooding near homes in Canastota, New York on June 22, 2025.
    Image 1 of 5

    Flooding near homes in Canastota, New York on June 22, 2025.  (Chris Martelli/Facebook)

  • Storm damage in Mohawk Valley, New York on June 22, 2025.
    Image 2 of 5

    Storm damage in the Mohawk Valley of central New York on June 22, 2025. (NY DOT)

  • Flooding in Canastota, New York on June 22, 2025.
    Image 3 of 5

    Flooding in Canastota, New York, on June 22, 2025. (Village of Canastota, NY)

  • Flooding in Canastota, New York on June 22, 2025.
    Image 4 of 5

    Flooding in Canastota, New York, on June 22, 2025. (Village of Canastota, NY)

  • Flooding near homes in Canastota, New York on June 22, 2025.
    Image 5 of 5

    Flooding near homes in Canastota, New York on June 22, 2025.  (Chris Martelli/Facebook)

"This is a Flash Flood Emergency for Chenango County," the NWS warned in its Flash Flood Emergency. "This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now!"

Video from Morrisville, New York, shows flooding on a farm after a storm produced heavy rainfall on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Deluge of rain creates flash flooding in central New York

Video from Morrisville, New York, shows flooding on a farm after a storm produced heavy rainfall on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Strong to severe storms also caused flash flooding outside the emergency areas, including in Madison County, where the video above shows rushing floodwaters on a farm in Morrisville, New York. 

New York Department of Transportation crews were clearing debris from roads after the same complex of thunderstorms produced severe weather, including nearly two dozen reports of damaging winds or wind damage, farther north in the state earlier Sunday morning.

Flash Flood Warnings are also in place into Sunday afternoon for parts of Broome and Tioga counties in central New York and Susquehanna and Wayne counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.

