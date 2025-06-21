Life-threatening heat dome spreading across 30 states after setting records in Plains

NEW YORK– An expansive heat dome that has already set dozens of high-temperature records Friday has its sights set on baking over 30 states with potentially life-threatening heat through the first week of summer.

The sprawling area of high pressure began scorching the Plains Thursday and Friday, breaking several heat records in Colorado, Rapid City, South Dakota and parts of Nebraska. Denver tied its record high of 99 degrees Friday while Pueblo reached 103.

Record high emperatures set on Friday, June 20.

Heat alerts are in effect in the Plains through Sunday, with Duluth, Minnesota, Minneapolis, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Omaha, Nebraska under extreme heat warnings.

Central US heat alerts.

Dangerous heat spreads into the Northeast next week

As the heat dome spreads east, it'll cast a wide net over more than half of the country, causing potentially life-threatening temperatures.

This weekend the heat will spread across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes, where high temperatures will surge 10-20 degrees above average.

By Sunday, more than 200 million Americans will see temperatures at or above 90 degrees with various heat alerts spanning from Colorado to Maine. High humidity with dew points reaching into the 70s if not near 80 degrees will make temperatures feel well over 100 degrees in cities like Chicago, Louisville, Cleveland, Nashville and Raleigh, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The high humidity will also make for warm nights, offering very little relief from the extreme daytime temps.

Northest heat alerts

In the Northeast, heat alerts are in place beginning Sunday and lasting until Wednesday as temperatures are forecast to soar to levels not always seen during the month of June.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast in New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday.

New York City and Philadelphia have not hit 100 in any month since 2012. In New York City, the temperature had only reached 100 degrees in June three times prior, most recently on June 27, 1966. In Philadelphia, it has occurred 10 times before, most recently on June 15, 1994.

From the Gulf Coast to Massachusetts, heat indices will also top 100 degrees, making it dangerous for those working or playing outside without proper hydration or cooling options.

East forecast highs for Tuesday, June 24.

Across the country, 30+ centuries-old heat records are threatened and likely to be broken by the end of next week.

Historic heat records.

The heat should abate some starting Wednesday, but it'll still remain hot through the week as upper-level ridging remains in place.