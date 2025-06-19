New area to watch forms near Mexico on heels of Hurricane Erick

ACAPULCO, Mexico – A cluster of thunderstorms in the Eastern Pacific Ocean has put the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on notice, as the region is now in full swing this hurricane season.

The new area to watch is located off the western coast of Central America and Southern Mexico, with the latter being slammed by Category 3 Hurricane Erick on Thursday morning.

Now, the NHC is eyeing the development of the new area over the next several days.

Chances of development of the new Area to Watch.

(FOX Weather)



They said it has a 0 percent chance of developing into an organized storm system over the next two days. Over the next seven days, it has a 20% chance of development.

Also known as an area of low pressure, the area to watch is forming in conditions that could help it develop into something more powerful as it moves west-northwestward away from land and deeper into the Pacific Ocean.

Should it develop and become a more organized storm system, the NHC would designate it as an invest, triggering further investigation into its development, trajectory, intensity and potential impacts.