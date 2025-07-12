Search
Canadian wildfire smoke makes unwelcome return to Upper Midwest, tanking air quality

Air quality readings were already in unhealthy categories across much of Minnesota, with areas closer to the border reaching "very unhealthy" levels

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
How to protect yourself against wildfire smoke, poor air quality

Pulmonologist Dr. Michael Niederman, of Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, joins FOX Weather to explain how everyone can monitor the air quality conditions. Smoke inhalation can greatly impact those with heart and lung conditions. Dr. Neiderman said the best thing you can do is prevent exposure but if not wear a mask.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada has made its way south of the border again this weekend, filling skies of the Upper Midwest with haze and sending air quality to unhealthy levels.

A cold front swept through the area late this week, bringing a bout of northerly winds in its wake and drawing smoke from our neighbor to the north.

Smoke tracker for Saturday evening

Expected smoke Saturday evening in the Upper Midwest

Air quality readings were already in unhealthy categories across much of Minnesota, with areas closer to the border reaching "very unhealthy" levels. Air quality will continue to worsen across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday.

Air Quality Levels.
By Saturday evening, nearly all of Minnesota and Wisconsin, along with far eastern North Dakota and South Dakota, may be exposed to the smoke.

Air Quality alerts cover over 20 million people across all of Minnesota and Wisconsin, lasting through the weekend.

Air Quality Alerts.
There is some hope that air quality will improve on Sunday across Minnesota and Monday in Wisconsin, according to the FOX Forecast Center, but another round of smoke is possible across far northern Minnesota Sunday night into Monday. 

Active wildfires in Canada

Fire agencies report that over 400 fires are actively burning in Canada, scorching over 14 million acres this summer.

