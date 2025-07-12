Canadian wildfire smoke makes unwelcome return to Upper Midwest, tanking air quality

MINNEAPOLIS -- Smoke from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada has made its way south of the border again this weekend, filling skies of the Upper Midwest with haze and sending air quality to unhealthy levels.

A cold front swept through the area late this week, bringing a bout of northerly winds in its wake and drawing smoke from our neighbor to the north.

Air quality readings were already in unhealthy categories across much of Minnesota, with areas closer to the border reaching "very unhealthy" levels. Air quality will continue to worsen across Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday.

Air Quality Levels.

(FOX Weather)



By Saturday evening, nearly all of Minnesota and Wisconsin, along with far eastern North Dakota and South Dakota, may be exposed to the smoke.

Air Quality alerts cover over 20 million people across all of Minnesota and Wisconsin, lasting through the weekend.

Air Quality Alerts.

(FOX Weather)



There is some hope that air quality will improve on Sunday across Minnesota and Monday in Wisconsin, according to the FOX Forecast Center, but another round of smoke is possible across far northern Minnesota Sunday night into Monday.

Fire agencies report that over 400 fires are actively burning in Canada, scorching over 14 million acres this summer.