6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe amid large swells, high winds

ALAMEDA, Calif. – Six people have been killed and two are missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident occurred in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park.

Officials said that around 3 p.m. local time, a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water.

The people were traveling in a 27-foot, gold Chris-Craft vehicle that reportedly capsized due to a large swell.

The Coast Guard said weather conditions at the time included 30-knot winds (about 35 mph) and 6- to 8-foot swells.

Six people died, and two others remain missing. Two people were brought to a local hospital to be treated.

No other information was released.