Extreme Weather
6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe amid large swells, high winds

The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident occurred in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
ALAMEDA, Calif. – Six people have been killed and two are missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident occurred in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park.

  • This image shows a boat that capsized on Lake Tahoe leaving six people dead and two others missing on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
    Image 1 of 2

    This image shows a boat that capsized on Lake Tahoe leaving six people dead and two others missing on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard)

  • This image shows a boat that capsized on Lake Tahoe leaving six people dead and two others missing on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
    Image 2 of 2

    This image shows a boat that capsized on Lake Tahoe leaving six people dead and two others missing on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Officials said that around 3 p.m. local time, a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water.

The people were traveling in a 27-foot, gold Chris-Craft vehicle that reportedly capsized due to a large swell.

The Coast Guard said weather conditions at the time included 30-knot winds (about 35 mph) and 6- to 8-foot swells.

This graphic shows conditions at the time a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

This graphic shows conditions at the time a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Six people died, and two others remain missing. Two people were brought to a local hospital to be treated.

No other information was released.

