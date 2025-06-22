6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe amid large swells, high winds
The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident occurred in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park.
ALAMEDA, Calif. – Six people have been killed and two are missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California on Saturday.
Officials said that around 3 p.m. local time, a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water.
The people were traveling in a 27-foot, gold Chris-Craft vehicle that reportedly capsized due to a large swell.
The Coast Guard said weather conditions at the time included 30-knot winds (about 35 mph) and 6- to 8-foot swells.
Six people died, and two others remain missing. Two people were brought to a local hospital to be treated.
No other information was released.