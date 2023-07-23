The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 250 million Americans to feel dangerous heat this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, July 24, 2023, and National Tequila Day. Celebrate accordingly with a margarita and everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous heat spreads east

The dangerous, long-lived heat will continue across the Southwest this week and will continue to encompass many more across as the heat wave makes its way east.

The FOX Forecast Center says that more than 250 million Americans will be feeling the heat this week as the upper air pattern shifts, forcing the dangerous heat and humidity up the East Coast. By Wednesday, the heat will spread up the coast toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The amount of population that will see above-average temperatures this week.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Don diminishes while another area is being monitored

After becoming the Atlantic season's first hurricane, Don continues to weaken as it spins in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says that Tropical Storm Don will continue weakening Monday before losing all tropical characteristics by midday.

The current status of Don in the Central Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, Invest 95L is swirling in the Atlantic Ocean as it approaches the Caribbean islands.

The NHC has given it a 20% chance of developing within the next two days and a 20% chance of development within a week.

Depending on how the disturbance organizes, it could become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Emily should it intensify.

Area to watch in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Upper Midwest to be inundated with Canadian wildfire smoke

Canadian Wildfire smoke will target the Upper Midwest Monday, prompting the expansion of air quality alerts.

States like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan will see the thickest smoke early Monday afternoon through the evening. The air quality will continue to deteriorate throughout the day before filtering out early Wednesday.

Smoke tracker for Monday, July 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



