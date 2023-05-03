Impending tequila shortage shows signs of improvement just in time for Cinco de Mayo

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the impending tequila shortage is showing signs of improvement.

While we can’t say the same for your chance of a hangover (drink responsibly), Everstream Analytics ' chief meteorologist Jon Davis says the drought situation in Mexico is getting better.

"Rains have caused an increase in soil moisture reserves across a significant portion of Mexico," Davis said. "The result had been a decrease in stress to agave (the base crop of tequila) and other crops across the region."

Davis said rainfall during the past two months has been near to above normal across much of the northern and eastern sections of Mexico.

"The bad news is, not all of Mexico has seen an improvement," he adds. "Portions of western Mexico have continued to have well below normal rainfall totals."

Since agave is grown across the majority of Mexico, some areas have experienced improved growing conditions while other areas continue to be stressed by drought.

Compared to a few months ago, Davis said the overall situation has improved and stress on the agave crop has decreased this spring for the country as a whole.

Officials: Millions of liters of tequila on hand

The Tequila Regulatory Council in Mexico, which oversees the inspection, analysis, and certification of tequila, told FOX Weather that there is currently an inventory of more than 458.8 million liters of tequila on hand – so there is no need to fret.

Officials also said the plantation of the raw material of tequila, the agave tequilana Weber blue variety, is not currently at risk due to extreme heat.

"It is important to specify that the agave is a plant of semi-arid climates, so it is widely adapted," the council told FOX Weather. "In addition, its leaves are covered with wax to protect themselves from heat or water loss since it generally reproduces in places where the presence of water it is little or almost nothing. It is also a wonderful plant that captures carbon dioxide."

In Mexico, there are more than 200 species of agave that do not produce tequila; only the Agave tequilana Weber blue variety is used. For the production of Tequila, sugars are extracted from the pineapple of the agave. Other uses of agave are used as a sweetener and as inulin, a type of prebiotic.

Tequila's production and its raw material planting can only be carried out in 181 municipalities in five states of Mexico.