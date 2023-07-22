Coast-to-coast heat wave still sweltering 13 states across US with no relief in sight

A dangerous, long-lived, and record-breaking heat wave will continue over the Southwest through this weekend, particularly in the low desert areas.

More than 80 million Americans in 13 states from California to Florida are still under various heat alerts Saturday that will remain in effect for the next several days. This number is a small improvement from Thursday's peak of more than 110 million under heat advisories.

The FOX Forecast Center said more than 24 million people Saturday are expected to see a heat index above 100 degrees.

Excessive Heat Warnings and heat advisories are currently in effect across the southern tier of the U.S. In some portions of South and Southwest Florida, heat alerts have been issued for 19-straight days.

"When you think of this stretch, 19 days in a row is something you don't see that often. Pretty rare, in fact," FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "When it's this hot, and you still have to make it through August, you still have at least another month and a half of hot conditions."

FIND OUT WHERE IT'S HOTTEST IN THE US RIGHT NOW

Heat alerts in effect on July 22, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The triple-digit high temperatures in the Southwest will extend northward into the Central Great Basin, the FOX Forecast Center said. The dangerous heat and humidity are also forecast to create widespread 105- to 115-degree heat indices across the Mid-South, Southeast and Gulf Coast through early this weekend.

"Places across South Florida dealing with abnormally hot conditions compared to what it should be for this time of year," Herrera said. "You're going to notice that reddish tint to the sunrise and sunsets during those hours thanks to some Saharan dust making it all the way across the Atlantic. That dust is also going to limit the amount of convection you see. And when it starts, which also means you could see those mid- and upper 90s early in the morning."

HELLISH HEAT WAVE SEARING U.S. LIKELY TO DRAG ON FOR WEEKS

A look at the heat index in Florida on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Relief arrives by Sunday for most areas as a cold front approaches the northern Gulf Coast. Temperatures next week are forecast to remain hot, but return closer to average.

"This takes us into the end of the month, and then we have August ahead of us," Herrera said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The FOX Forecast Center warns weather patterns that have resulted in excessive heat across large parts of the western and southern U.S. will continue through the foreseeable future with increasing fire risks and drought conditions.

(FOX Weather)



People should take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors. Temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and adequate hydration.