Watch: Epic battle in Florida between alligator and snake in couple's backyard

NOCATEE, Fla. - A Florida couple had a front-row seat to an epic battle between an alligator and a snake in their backyard.

Sean O'Malley told FOX 35 News that the couple has lived in the Nocatee area for eight years and have seen many wild animals – but never an alligator attacking a snake.

O'Malley's wife captured a video of the incident, which shows the alligator lurking in a pond before emerging from the water and brutally attacking a snake on land.

"It was awesome," O'Malley said in a statement. He shared the video on social media with the caption: "Little gator vs big snake. Who do I root for?." It has since received more than 20,000 views.

What do alligators typically eat?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, alligators are opportunistic feeders that prey on species that are abundant and easily accessible.

While young alligators' diets consist primarily of insects, amphibians, small fish, and other invertebrates, FWC said adult alligators often eat snakes, turtles, rough fish, small mammals and birds.