'Aggressive' alligator bites snorkeler at Central Florida spring, officials say
The swimming area at Alexander Springs was closed while Florida Fish and Wildlife officials captured the alligator involved.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man said he was bitten by a 7-and-a-half-foot alligator while snorkeling at a Central Florida spring Monday, according to National Forests in Florida.
The "aggressive alligator" incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest, officials said. The man was snorkeling in the springs' designated swimming area at the time he reported the alligator bite.
The man suffered puncture wounds and lacerations and sought medical care on his own after the on-site operator was able to render aid to the man. His condition is unknown at this time.
The swimming area was closed for safety, but it's expected to reopen soon after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission finishes its investigation into the incident.
The alligator believed to be involved was removed by the FWC.
Alexander Springs briefly closed earlier this month to remove another alligator, but no one else has been hurt by alligators at Ocala National Forest this year, officials said.
Alligator safety tips
National Forests in Florida shared the following alligator safety tips:
- Use caution in and around water, including on the shoreline.
- Follow all posted and prescribed safety guidance.
- Alligators are not easily detected underwater, no matter how clear the water may appear.
- Alligators are very territorial, particularly during this time of year (July is alligator nesting season in Florida).
- Use good sanitary practices in the forest.
- Seek medical attention immediately if you have any incidents with wildlife causing open wounds.
- You may feel fine initially, however, professional medical care may be necessary to prevent illness.