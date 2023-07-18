Nearly 400-pound green sea turtle rescued from Florida's Space Coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One of the largest female green sea turtles ever recorded for a Florida rescue group is fighting for her life on the Space Coast.

Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center said they welcomed the 374-pound animal on July 7, after being found with commercial fishing line wrapped around her neck and front flippers.

She was named "Jolene" by zoo officials and found dragging the fishing line at Mark’s Landing in the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge.

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society responded to the sea turtle and was assisted by a number of different organizations in bringing the turtle up the beach and into a vehicle.

Once she arrived at the Sea Turtle Healing Center, more than eight zoo staff and volunteers were needed to carry her inside.

Jolene was given a full exam with blood work, an ultrasound and an X-ray to determine the extent of her injuries. After cleaning her wounds, a medical-grade fish skin graft was placed over some of her left flipper cuts to help promote healing.

She was also found to be carrying eggs and laid about 80 of them last Monday. The eggs were given to the University of Central Florida Marine Turtle Research Group to be placed in a hand-dug chamber on the beach and monitored for development.

Jolene also had a tag in her flippers, veterinarians said. She had been found nesting in 2007 by UCF researchers, who tagged her then.

Zoo officials said they hope to share more news on Jolene as she continues her rehabilitation.

If you find a sea turtle that appears to be in distress in Florida, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Sea Turtle Preservation Society for stranding in Brevard County.

You should also not remove any items on the sea turtle, wildlife officials say, including fishing line, unless they’re impeding their ability to breathe.