Record-breaking python nest containing 111 eggs removed from Florida Everglades

EVERGLADES, Fla. – A record-breaking 111 python eggs were removed from a nest in the sensitive Florida Everglades ecosystem.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the clutch from the large invasive Burmese python was removed by Brandon Rahe.

"That number makes it the largest active nest ever found by a wild caught python," Rahe said in an Instagram post. "I’m lucky enough to have found 2 active nests so far, helping to remove future generations of monster snakes where they don’t belong."

Rahe was part of the state's Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors (PATRIC) program which helps remove the nonnative snakes year-round.

Wildlife officials said the previous record was 96 eggs found in 2022 in a free-range Burmese python nest in Big Cypress.

Rahe said the snake is being released back into the wild as part of the telemetry program through the University of Florida and FWC to track movement patterns and mating habits.

"She’ll be picked back up in due time once her study time is over," he added.

A female Burmese python can lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. The large reproductive capacity is one reason why the reptile has been so successful as an invasive species in the state. More than 16,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida since 2000.

"Burmese pythons negatively impact the Everglades ecosystem by preying upon and competing with native wildlife," the agency said. "The removal of this python and the 111 unhatched eggs helps to prevent future negative impacts to our native wildlife."

The state said Burmese pythons and other nonnative reptiles can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission, as well as on 32 commission-managed lands year-round.