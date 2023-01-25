The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Snow and stories of survival

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Snow lingers across Great Lakes, Northeast today

A powerful winter storm that has created dangerous weather and heavy snow across the eastern U.S. this week is beginning to exit the country. On its way out, it’ll dump even more snow across the Great Lakes and Northeast today. The heaviest snow will fall in a swath from portions of upstate New York into Maine.

Forecast snow totals through Thursday.

New York City’s snowless streak will continue for now despite snow falling in the city Wednesday. Warm temperatures at the ground prevented the flakes from accumulating to the 0.1 inches needed to officially break the streak. Now, attention turns to whether NYC will break the record for its longest snowless streak, which is 332 days.

Couple hides in ditch as Texas tornado bears down on them

A couple was forced to abandon their RV and hide in a ditch as a tornado twisted its way through Orange, Texas, on Tuesday. The couple said in a tweet that it was the scariest moment of their lives. "We feel blessed to be alive and to have our tiny home on wheels intact," Zachary Peck-Chapman said.

This tornado was part of the same storm system that dropped a strong tornado in the southeast suburbs of Houston. The towns of Pasadena and Deer Park were hit hard by the twister that officials have rated EF-3. It was the strongest tornado to hit the Houston area since 2015.

