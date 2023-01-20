When's the last time major Northeast cities had a snowless winter?

NEW YORK – Will this be a year without winter in the Northeast?

The likelihood of no snow ever falling in parts of the region is slim, but it happened once in Philadelphia.

FOX Weather senior weather data specialist Shane Brown compiled snow records over the years and found that 1972-73 was the least snowy season for the Interstate 95 corridor, just not entirely snowless outside of Philly.

Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania and the second-largest city in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions after New York, ended that season without a single day of measurable snow (at least 0.1 inches), but the other big cities from Boston to Washington did manage to pick up at least a little snow.

If your snowblower is still collecting dust this winter in your garage, there is hope it will see some action. However, let's look at some other seasons (starting Sept. 1) in major I-95 cities that have gone snowless through Jan. 20.

New York

There have been five years in New York (Central Park) that did not see any snow by Jan. 20.

2022-23

1999-00

1972-73

1965-66

1870-71

Philadelphia

Philadelphia beats the Big Apple by one season with six snowless years through Jan. 20.

2022-23

1999-00

1994-95

1972-73

1965-66

1889-90

Baltimore

Baltimore had that beat with seven years without snow by Jan. 20, one of which goes back to the turn of the 19th century.

2022-23

2006-07

1991-92

1972-73

1965-66

1913-14

1900-01

Washington, D.C.

In Washington (Reagan National Airport), 10 years are on record showing no snowfall for the nation's capital by Jan. 20.

2022-23

2021-22

2008-09

2006-07

1994-95

1986-87

1972-73

1959-60

1913-14

1889-90

What's next for snow-starved Northeast?

A pattern shift across the U.S. will create a more active storm track across the snow-starved Northeast through next week, highlighted by a winter storm that has its sights set on parts of the East Coast late this weekend and into early next week.

Due to the expected storm track, the I-95 corridor will be socked into a cold, steady rain while the snow remains confined to the interior Northeast away from the larger cities such as New York and Philadelphia.

"That area of low pressure, it's just going to track a little too close to the coastline, meaning that the heavy snow is certainly going to be looking more and more interior northern New England as opposed that I-95 corridor," FOX Weather meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

Where the heavy snow does set up, 6-plus inches of accumulation is possible. This snowfall will be much welcomed by the Northeast ski resorts, which have been largely lacking in snow so far this winter.