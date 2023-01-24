‘Extensive damage’ reported after first Tornado Emergency issued for Houston area

HOUSTON – Damage has been reported Tuesday after an apparent tornado tore through suburbs on the southeast side of the Houston metro area.

The National Weather Service issued its first Tornado Emergency after radar showed debris was being thrown into the air by a twister. Officials described it as a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" in the warning that was issued about 2:30 p.m. Central time.

Pasadena is one of the cities southeast of Houston that appeared to have been hit hard by the tornado. A spokesman for the Pasadena Police Department said "extensive damage" has been reported to buildings on the southeast side of the city. He said no injuries have been reported, but hundreds of calls have been placed to 911, and authorities are starting to search damaged buildings.

The city's animal shelter sustained significant damage. Officials said a couple of dogs at the shelter were injured and are being treated. About 70 other animals were being moved to another facility to be housed.

During a news conference carried live by FOX 26 Houston, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger described the damage in the city as "catastrophic."

"In my 25 years here, this is probably the worst damage I've seen," Bruegger said.

The town of Deer Park, just to the northeast of Pasadena, also appears to have sustained damage from the tornado. A storm spotter reported lots of damage to trees, power lines, buildings and vehicles in the area. Two locomotives were also reportedly derailed, and several natural gas leaks have also been reported.

"We are getting reports of pretty significant damage down in the Deer Park area, on the southeast side of Harris County," said Dan Reilly, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Houston NWS office. "There may be other areas of damage, so it’s a very fluid situation right now."

Workers at a daycare in Deer Park told FOX 26 Houston they had to move the children there to safety as the twister hit.

"They were scared," one worker said. "Everybody was kind of into a panic cause we went fast and tried to get everybody in fast, and so they were a little scared, but we talked to them, put on Cocomelon, calmed them down, and after that, everybody was pretty much OK."

High winds toppled at least one tractor-trailer that was toppled by high winds on a major highway outside Houston.

There has been at least one additional report of a tornado. A spotter reported debris in the air near Eagle Lake, Texas, about 60 miles west of Houston.

The NWS will conduct surveys in the coming days to determine if a tornado is indeed responsible for storm damage. If so, the NWS will assign the tornado one of six ratings on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The tornadic weather caused by a powerful winter storm is not only creating severe thunderstorms across the South but also dumping snow on a large swath of the U.S.