The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions face threat of dangerous ice storm this week

It's Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Winter storm coating Texas, South in snow and ice enters 2nd day

The workweek started out on a treacherous note in parts of Texas and the South after a winter storm covered the region with snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday. Several crashes were reported in the Dallas area. Tricky driving conditions were also reported in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Winter weather alerts are still up across parts of the southern Plains and mid-South as the storm continues today. Precipitation should finally taper off by Wednesday, but cold temperatures won’t allow for much thawing.

Winter weather alerts for Jan. 31, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Frostbite in minutes: Arctic blast invades northern US

It’s so cold in the northern U.S. that it could take just 10 minutes for a person to suffer from frostbite or hypothermia. Temperatures have taken a nosedive and are between 20 and 30 degrees below average. Wind chill alerts are in effect from Idaho to Michigan.

Forecast wind chills for the northern U.S. for Jan. 31, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



New York breaks record for latest first-snow of season

Today marks the longest New York City has ever had to wait for its first measurable snow of winter. Monday marked the official breaking of the record, but that history-making trend will continue each day until 0.1 inches of snow falls in the Big Apple. Flurries don’t count.

Bonus reads

