US professional skier Kyle Smaine among 2 killed in Japan avalanche

Smaine, 31, and the other unidentified victim were among five foreigners caught in the avalanche that was reported about 2:30 p.m. local time Sunday on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, according to a Nagano police spokesperson.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
NAGANO PREFECTURE, Japan – One of two men killed in an avalanche in Japan over the weekend has been identified as professional U.S. skier Kyle Smaine.

Smaine, 31, and the other unidentified victim were among five foreigners caught in the avalanche that was reported about 2:30 p.m. local time Sunday on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, according to a Nagano police spokesperson.

Professional U.S. skier Kyle Smaine was among two people killed in an avalanche in Japan over the weekend.

(Pagely/Joe Savoia)

According to reports, police said the five men were skiing in two groups on the mountain, which stands about 8,100 feet high.

The other three skiers were able to descend the mountain on their own on Sunday.

MAN KILLED IN AVALANCHE OUTSIDE LAS VEGAS ON MT. CHARLESTON

According to reports, local weather authorities had issued an Avalanche Warning for the region after heavy snow fell across the area during the past few days.

Technology company Pagely, where Smaine worked, took to Twitter on Monday to express its sadness over the loss.

"He was beloved beyond words and truly a top human being," the tweet read. "We were lucky to have known him. Love you, dear friend."

