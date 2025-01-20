The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces rare winter storm as life-threatening cold grips US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, and Inauguration Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions from Texas to Florida on alert for potentially historic winter storm

Millions of people living along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast are bracing for a rare, significant winter storm that’s expected to significantly impact travel and lead to power outages due to heavy snow and ice starting Monday evening.

The FOX Forecast Center said confidence has increased in seeing record snow in places that aren’t accustomed to it. Officials from Texas to Florida have been urging residents to prepare for the incoming winter weather and frigid temperatures.

Airports and schools in the Houston area will be closed during the storm, and Tallahassee, Florida, has been included in a Winter Storm Watch for the first time since 2014.

Polar vortex has much of US facing life-threatening cold; Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump moved indoors

A dangerous and potentially life-threatening stretch of cold weather has much of the U.S. on alert as a lobe of the polar vortex invades the nation and sends temperatures tumbling to levels not seen in years.

Temperatures have been plummeting across the U.S., and Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued across a large swath of the nation.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for his second term as president on Monday afternoon. However, temperatures are expected to be dangerously low, so the ceremony will be held inside the United States Capitol Rotunda.

Extreme fire weather returns to Southern California

Southern California is again bracing for the ferocious return of fire weather as the National Weather Service issued a rare, "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning.

Destructive Santa Ana winds with wind gusts up to 100 mph are possible across the region, which is still reeling in the wake of deadly and historic wildfires that broke out at the start of January.

Winter storm slams I-95 corridor with snow impacting travel

Delays mounted at some of the nation's busiest airports over the weekend as a powerful winter storm raced across the eastern U.S., dumping heavy snow along the busy Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Boston.

Snow also fell at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL divisional playoff game. A snow emergency was declared in Philadelphia on Sunday as Eagles fans headed home.

