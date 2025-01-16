Search
Firefighters gain ground on raging California wildfires as winds subside while human toll mounts

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
California firefighters get major relief in wildfire battle as winds shift onshore

FOX News Multimedia Reporter Caroline Elliott is on the ground in Los Angeles with the latest.

LOS ANGELESCalifornians and Angelenos are experiencing a temporary reprieve from the heightened wildfire danger that has gripped the region since the historic Santa Ana wind event began nine days ago.

The recovery process will be long and arduous for the affected communities surrounding Los Angeles. As the fires continue to burn, the focus remains on containment, search and rescue and supporting those impacted by the devastating event.

"We are not in the clear," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristen Crowley said. "We must not let our guard down as we have, right now, extreme fire behavior. And we need to make sure that the community is staying updated with the most information. Follow all evacuation warnings and orders without delay."

34 MINUTES OF TERROR: ALTADENA COUPLE RECOUNTS DESPERATE ESCAPE FROM DEADLY EATON FIRE

An aerial view of repair vehicles at sunset passing near beachfront homes that burned in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 15, 2025 in Malibu, California.

An aerial view of repair vehicles at sunset passing near beachfront homes that burned in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 15, 2025 in Malibu, California.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The FOX Forecast Center said winds have significantly weakened, providing firefighters with their first substantial break since the initial outbreak on Jan. 7. This crucial window of calmer conditions allows crews to make significant progress in containing the blazes and assessing the damage.

Southern California fire danger takes brief pause as next Santa Ana event looms

The current sigh of relief from high winds is expected to be short-lived. Strong Santa Ana winds return next week, potentially reigniting the fires and posing new challenges to firefighting efforts.

OVER 200 NASA JPL, CALTECH EMPLOYEES LOSE HOMES FROM LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

Watch: Dramatic aerial footage shows LA firefight from above

Dramatic aerial footage showed firefighting efforts in the greater Los Angeles area last week as multiple wildfires burned, causing widespread destruction and forcing tens of thousands to flee. The footage, captured by Coulson Aviation, who are contracted year-round in Southern California by LA, Ventura and Orange counties, shows aerial water drops and dramatic images of flames approaching homes.

Tens of thousands remain displaced in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, still under a state of emergency. The wildfires, which have claimed at least 24 lives and destroyed countless homes, businesses and schools, continue to inflict devastation. As search and rescue teams sift through the rubble, the death toll is sadly expected to rise.

"It is a very grim task. And unfortunately, every day we're doing this, we're running across the remains of individual community members," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "That is not easy work."

ALTADENA MAN FINDS THAT HIS HOUSE WAS ONLY ONE IN NEIGHBORHOOD TO SURVIVE WILDFIRE: 'WHY DO I DESERVE THIS?'

Mexican Urban Search and Rescue comb through the ruins of an automobile and beachfront home where victims of the Los Angeles fires are reportedly buried, in Malibu, California, on January 14, 2025. 

(ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters from across the nation and globe are engaged in the relentless battle against the flames, employing a diverse range of tactics, including aerial drops and ground crews.

Two firefighters with the California Conservation Corps Monterey Bay Crew 1 join arms as they listen to instructions during the Palisades Fire near the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025.

(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Despite the progress, the Palisades Fire, the largest of the four burning, has become the most destructive in Los Angeles history. However, containment efforts are steadily improving. 

The Palisades and Eaton fires – which have burned over 5,000 and 7,000 structures, respectively – are now the two most destructive fires on record in Southern California. These numbers are still preliminary.

More than 7,000 structures have been burned for the Eaton Fire and Palisades, more than 5,000 structures. These numbers are still preliminary.

(FOX Weather)

As the inferno rages on, containment efforts face significant obstacles due to challenging terrain and erratic winds. 

To mitigate the risk of further fire ignitions, preemptive power shutoffs have been implemented to prevent downed power lines from sparking new blazes.

WATCH: NEW MALIBU BEACH FOOTAGE SHOWS ROWS OF HOMES DESTROYED BY PALISADES FIRE

A blue Volkswagen van sits intact on a street amid homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, on January 15, 2025.

A blue Volkswagen van sits intact on a street amid homes destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, on January 15, 2025.

(ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute any fire-related crimes, including any looting, arson, illegal drone flights and fraud.

"We will not permit victims to be re-victimized," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. "Our community has suffered tremendously, and we are here to support them … As the rebuilding process begins and donations and relief funds come in, we must ensure that those seeking to take advantage through criminal activity are held fully accountable."

LOS ANGELES COUPLE’S HOME OVERFLOWS WITH WILDFIRE DONATIONS AFTER ONLINE PLEA FOR HELP

Watch: Heroes on the front lines fight historic California wildfires

Southern California faces a historic wildfire crisis, with over 8,000 first responders, including the National Guard, battling relentless flames. These brave men and women endure exhaustion, extreme heat, choking smoke and unpredictable fire behavior as they stand on the front lines, protecting communities from this devastating disaster.

Authorities are also actively investigating the cause of the Palisades Fire, interviewing hikers who were in the area at the time of ignition. The Eaton Fire is also under scrutiny, with lawsuits filed against Southern California Edison alleging negligence in its potential role in the blaze.

SEE IT: LOS ANGELES HOMES STAND UNSCATHED LIKE MIRAGE IN SEA OF ASH FOLLOWING RAGING FIRES

Woman whose family lost homes, lives to Eaton Fire finds solace in helping others

Sheila Wilson's family is reeling after two members perished and many others lost their homes in her hometown of Altadena.

Air quality issues across the Los Angeles Basin have drastically improved since the fire outbreak. Winds have been primarily out of the northeast, keeping most of the smoke offshore, and that will likely continue for the next several days, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Air quality issues could arise if new fires form and near the ongoing fires, but much of the basin is making progress back down to "good" air quality.

The FOX Forecast Center warns that the cycle of new fire threats will persist every few days until significant rain arrives in the region. Unfortunately, no rain is expected for at least 7-10 days.

