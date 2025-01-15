34 minutes of terror: Altadena couple recounts desperate escape from deadly Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. – A Southern California family is recounting their harrowing escape from the ongoing wildfires, describing a terrifying 34-minute ordeal as flames threatened their neighborhood.

As soon as Jeffrey Ku's wife rushed through the front door of their Altadena home at 6:19 p.m. last Tuesday, he knew they were in a desperate situation.

"Hey babe, I need you to come out here right now," the voice of his wife, Cheryll Ku, rang out on their Ring camera, with her demand clear and urgent.

The Eaton Fire had just started on the hillside above them, and the couple had to act fast.

"Winds gusting, no electricity, we grabbed what we could," he said on social media, sharing chilling footage of their evacuation.

This set the stage for what would quickly become a nightmare for the couple.

Jeffrey Ku recounted frantically filming the advancing fire between desperate trips to the car, never imagining the terrifying speed at which the situation deteriorated.

In a stroke of luck, their internet router was connected to a portable generator, allowing their Ring camera to capture footage of the fire's progression.

"I'm going to spray … spray the roof," Jeffrey Ku could be heard on video, as he grappled with a hose and attempted to spray his home.

By the time they were packed in their vehicle, the air was thick with smoke, making it difficult to breathe. Embers rained down like fiery hail, and the sky was an ominous, apocalyptic orange.

It was 6:53 p.m., a time forever etched in their memory. The Kus turned their backs on their home, a lifetime of memories vanishing behind them in a curtain of smoke.

"I remember saying goodbye to our home as I backed out of our driveway for what I thought would be the last time I would ever see our home again," Jeffrey Ku recalled.

Their home still stands today, and they are immensely grateful for that. However, the fires had a devastating impact on their community, with many of their friends losing everything.

"We are heartbroken and devastated for our community and Los Angeles," Ku said. "We are so thankful to all the first responders and the heroes who continue to fight the fires and help those in need."

Four infernos continue to rage across greater Los Angeles on Wednesday, including the ferocious Palisades Fire. These infernos have devoured over 38,000 acres of land, leaving a trail of devastation and claiming at least 24 lives.