Auto Fire in Ventura forces evacuations as 'particularly dangerous' fire threat returns to Southern California

LOS ANGELES – A new wildfire broke out in Ventura County late Monday night as thousands of firefighters in California continued their work to extinguish other deadly blazes that have scorched thousands of acres of land in the Los Angeles area since last week.

Fire officials said the Auto Fire ignited near a river in Ventura late Monday night and quickly began to spread before crews could stop the flames from advancing.

The Auto Fire was reported at about 56 acres with 0% containment.

CAL FIRE said some evacuations were ordered, and crews from surrounding communities were able to join in on the fight against the flames to extinguish hotspots and increase containment lines.

"The fire was confined to the river bottom and no structures were threatened," officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said on X.

This new fire comes as forecasters issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning in Southern California due to dry conditions, low relative humidity and the return of dangerous Santa Ana winds.

California wildfire death toll rises to 24, dozens missing

Officials said at least 24 people have been killed as a result of the wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area, and dozens of people remain missing.

The death toll is expected to rise as investigators continue to search the rubble of burned structures with K9s and cadaver dogs.

"It is a very grim task. And unfortunately, every day we're doing this, we're running across the remains of individual community members," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "That is not easy work."

Crews from across the U.S. and around the world have gathered in Southern California to join in on the around-the-clock fight against the wildfires that continue to scorch the landscape.

Santa Ana winds add to ‘particularly dangerous’ fire weather threat in Southern California

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Fire Weather Warning for much of the Inland Empire and Interstate 5 corridor north of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said that strong Santa Ana winds have been ongoing across the region as the long-duration, multi-round fire weather event hits its peak.

For most, the winds are not as strong as they were last week when the infernos began to burn everything in their path. However, they’re still dangerous and could help new or existing fires show erratic behavior and spread rapidly.

Winds are actually stronger in Ventura County than what was experienced last week, however.

The FOX Forecast Center said that in the valleys, northeasterly winds have been sustained between 20 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

POWERFUL IMAGES SHOW LOS ANGELES HEROES ON FRONT LINES OF CALIFORNIA'S HISTORIC WILDFIRES

This graphic shows the fire threat in California on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



A few 70-mph gusts are also possible in parts of the San Gabriel, Santa Susana and western Santa Monica mountains.

The FOX Forecast Center said that there will be occasional lulls in the winds, but any decrease in winds through Tuesday night will be brief.

Fire Weather Warnings that are in effect across much of the region are expected to expire on Wednesday.

Significant weakening of the winds is expected on Thursday as many areas see a shift to onshore winds, which will also bring in some increasing humidity that will aid in the firefight.

