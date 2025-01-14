Auto Fire in Ventura forces evacuations as 'particularly dangerous' fire threat returns to Southern California
Fire officials said the Auto Fire ignited near a river in Ventura late Monday night and quickly began to spread before crews could stop the flames from advancing. The Auto Fire was reported at about 56 acres with 0% containment.
It’s been one week since devastating and deadly wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes as crews work to contain and extinguish the flames. FOX News Correspondent Connor Hansen was in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday morning with the latest on the around-the-clock fire fight.
LOS ANGELES – A new wildfire broke out in Ventura County late Monday night as thousands of firefighters in California continued their work to extinguish other deadly blazes that have scorched thousands of acres of land in the Los Angeles area since last week.
California wildfire death toll rises to 24, dozens missing
A plane drops fire retardant during the Eaton Fire near Altadena, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Southern California faces another round of dangerous fire weather set to begin Monday night, even as crews struggle to contain wind-driven blazes that have paralyzed Los Angeles for nearly a week and killed at least 24 people. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Firefighters from the California Conservation Corps work to contain the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Southern California faces another round of dangerous fire weather set to begin Monday night, even as crews struggle to contain wind-driven blazes that have paralyzed Los Angeles for nearly a week and killed at least 24 people. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
This photo shows a firefighter at the scene of the Auto Fire in Ventura, California, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.
(@VCFD_PIO/X)
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: An aerial view of utility vehicles parked near beachfront homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, California.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: An aerial view of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: An aerial view of a fire truck near homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Patrick O'Neal sifts through his home after it was destroyed by the Palisades wildfire on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, California.
(Brandon Bell)
Utah firefighters responding to the Palisades Fire near Los Angeles, California on Jan. 11, 2024.
(Utah Unified Fire)
An Arizona fire crew on scene at the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, California on Jan. 8, 2025.
(Rich Jones/Arizona Forestry Battalion Chief assigned to Task Force 1 )
Engines ready in Nevada to respond to the California wildfires.
(Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
Texas wildland firefighters ready to travel to California to help with the LA wildfires.
(Houston Fire Department)
A man looks out over the wreckage of his home from the Palisades Fire.
(Annestacia Komarovsk via Storyful)
Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked panic, with thousands ordered to evacuate January 7, 2025 as "life threatening" winds whipped the region.
(DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025.
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
A helicopter makes a water drop on fire that encroaches on a home in the Mandeville Canyon area where homes were evacuated on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
(Mindy Schauer/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
A firefighter works on a hillside during the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. At least two rounds of vicious, dry Santa Ana winds are expected to blast through Southern California early this week, bringing powerful gusts that will challenge fire crews struggling to contain two destructive blazes and likely force thousands more residents to evacuate. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
( )
A cadaver dog, from the Los Angeles County Sheriff, sniffs through the rubble of beachfront properties destroyed by the Palisades Fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, on January 12, 2025.
( )
ALTADENA CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: A sign reading 'Looters will be shot' stands in a mandatory evacuation zone at the Eaton Fire on January 12, 2025 in Altadena, California.
( )
Firefighters work while smoke rises because of the growing Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest among the Los Angeles wildfires, pushed into new neighborhoods on January 11, prompting additional evacuations and diminishing optimism for containment.
( )
BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Fire air operations drop fire retardant, on flames from the Palisades Fire, along Mandeville Canyon, photographed from the Mountaingate development, above Mandeville, January 11, 2025, in the Brentwood community of Los Angeles, California.
( )
SYLMAR, CA - JANUARY 08: The Hurst fire burns in the hills above Sylmar, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 10: Firefighting planes and helicopters dump water on flames during the Kenneth Fire in West Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States on January 10, 2025. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Flames from the Palisades Fire burn along the ridge line near Mandeville Canyon while fire crews attempt to prevent northern expansion toward homes around and into the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024.
( )
A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the Los Angeles fires, spread toward previously untouched neighborhoods January 11, forcing new evacuations and dimming hopes that the disaster was coming under control.
( )
LOS ANGELES, USA - JANUARY 11: A view of wildfires in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles, United States on January 11, 2025.
(Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Officials said at least 24 people have been killed as a result of the wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area, and dozens of people remain missing.
The death toll is expected to rise as investigators continue to search the rubble of burned structures with K9s and cadaver dogs.
"It is a very grim task. And unfortunately, every day we're doing this, we're running across the remains of individual community members," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. "That is not easy work."
The fire threat in Southern California has again reached critical levels, and forecasters have issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Fire Weather Warning due to dry conditions, low relative humidity and the return of Santa Ana winds.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Fire Weather Warning for much of the Inland Empire and Interstate 5 corridor north of Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The FOX Forecast Center said that strong Santa Ana winds have been ongoing across the region as the long-duration, multi-round fire weather event hits its peak.
For most, the winds are not as strong as they were last week when the infernos began to burn everything in their path. However, they’re still dangerous and could help new or existing fires show erratic behavior and spread rapidly.
This graphic shows the Fire Weather Warnings in effect in Southern California.
(FOX Weather)
Winds are actually stronger in Ventura County than what was experienced last week, however.
The FOX Forecast Center said that in the valleys, northeasterly winds have been sustained between 20 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.