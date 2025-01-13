Watch as Malibu couple returns to home left in ashes after Palisades Fire: 'It's still smoldering'

MALIBU, Calif. – A man and woman returned to what remained of their home in Malibu on Sunday, after the Palisades wildfire burned it and several other homes to the ground.

Video showed the couple looking out over the ruins of their home.

"It's still smoldering," the man said.

"Are you OK?" asked Annestacia Komarovsk, who recorded the video.

"Yes," the man said.

The Palisades Fire has burned more than 23,700 acres in Southern California since Tuesday. Hundreds of homes along the Pacific Coast Highway were destroyed. It's estimated more than 1,100 buildings have been destroyed in the fire.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: DEATH TOLL RISES AS LOS ANGELES AREA SEES 'PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS' FIRE WEATHER RETURN

Komarovsk asked them how they could recognize what was left. The man and woman point out features that remain of their home and neighborhood. The man pointed out a steel railing that was visible on top of the burned debris.

"I'm sorry for your home," a man told the couple.

The camera pans back over the wreckage, showing concrete pillars and metal bars, the only things left standing.

Two other wildfires, the Eaton and Hurst fires, continue to burn in Los Angeles.

At least two dozen people are confirmed dead in the wildfires, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported Sunday.