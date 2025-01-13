California wildfires: Death toll rises as Los Angeles area sees 'particularly dangerous' fire weather return

LOS ANGELES – The death toll associated with destructive wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres in the Los Angeles area continues to rise as forecasters issue a dire "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning in Southern California.

As of Sunday evening, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner reported at least 24 deaths as a result of the fires, including 16 deaths in the Eaton Fire and eight in the Palisades Fire.

In addition to the two dozen dead, many people have been reported missing.

"Missing persons, I cannot emphasize, because I am getting texts and calls. If you believe somebody is missing, please report it to your local law enforcement agency," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Sunday. "Right now, with the Sheriff’s Department, we have 16 missing person reports. We have 12 in Eaton and four in Palisades. If there’s any good news – there’s no juveniles that are missing within those numbers."

Unfortunately, those numbers are expected to rise. Officials said K9s and cadaver dogs are being brought into areas devastated by the wildfires to search for victims.

Personnel from across the U.S. and around the world have descended upon Southern California to join in on the around-the-clock wildfire assault.

While progress has been made in extinguishing many of the smaller blazes that broke out since last week, a dangerous situation is about to unfold.

Dry conditions, low relative humidity and the return of Santa Ana winds could lead to explosive wildfire growth this week.

Resources propositioned ahead of Santa Ana winds

As millions of people in Southern California brace for the return of dangerous Santa Ana winds, officials aren't wasting any time to prepare for a potential situation that could exacerbate what has already been described as apocalyptic.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to X on Sunday night and said crews have been "strategically pre-deployed" in areas close to the Palisades Fire, as well as other fire stations across the city, after the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Fire Weather Warning across portions of Southern California.

"Heads up! Strong, locally damaging NE/E ends will affect West LA Co. & much of Ventura Co thru Wednesday," the NWS said on X. "Critical fire weather is expected, so PLEASE have multiple ways of getting notifications in case of new fires & prepare ahead of time."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Mandeville Canyon on Sunday night and said it wasn't only the Los Angeles area that is seeing additional crews due to the heightened fire weather risk.

"Firefighters are working the line, and a lot of those assets are still here," he said in a video posted to X. "Not only in anticipation of a potential flare-up here at the Palisades Fire, but also preposition as we are repositioning in many counties throughout the state of California because of the upcoming winds we're expecting."

Southern California Edison said it had cut power to more than 25,000 utility customers in the area for safety measures as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. The company warned that power restoration may take longer than usual due to the unsafe conditions.

Palisades Fire destroys ‘house after house’

Size: 23,713 acres

Containment: 14%

Structures threatened: 12,250

Structures destroyed: 1,105

Cause: Under investigation

CAL FIRE says that aerial imagery overlays show approximately 5,000 structures, including vehicles, that may have been damaged or destroyed.

The battle against the Palisades Fire has been continuing around the clock for days, with firefighters both on the ground and in the air doing whatever they can to stop the advancing flames as homes and businesses are burned to the ground.

Last week, helicopters flying above the Palisades Fire captured dramatic video of a "firenado" as it spun through uninhabited areas to the northwest of Los Angeles.

The Palisades Fire, which is the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history, has far surpassed any historical events in the region.

"Just house after house destroyed," FOX Business Correspondent Max Gorden said from Pacific Palisades on Monday morning. "Just jaw-dropping amounts of destruction. People are essentially going to be coming back to absolutely nothing in some cases."

Tens of thousands of residents who were told to evacuate as the fires raged have been anxiously awaiting word as to when they could possibly go back and see if their homes survived the inferno.

"Unfortunately, the timeline for folks being able to return is being pushed back a little bit because of this (Particularly Dangerous Situation) with the Santa Ana winds kicking up again," Gorden continued.

Crime has been a concern in evacuated areas, and police said they have stepped up patrols to keep communities safe and enforce an effective curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"There’s been more than three-dozen arrests for people either looting or for driving around these neighborhoods, being in these neighborhoods when they shouldn’t be during that curfew," Gorden said.

Illegally flown drones have also caused problems within the perimeter of the Palisades Fire. A firefighting aircraft collided with a drone on Thursday, forcing the plane to be grounded due to damage.

Eaton Fire relaxes to allow for construction, improvement of containment lines

Size: 14,117 acres

Containment: 33%

Structures Threatened: 39,428

Structures Destroyed: 1,422

Cause: Under Investigation

CalFire says that aerial imagery overlays show approximately 7,081 structures, which include vehicles, that may have been damaged or destroyed.

On Sunday, CAL FIRE said firefighters continued their tactical patrols and were able to respond to public calls for service while also building and improving fire containment lines.

CAL FIRE said that Urban Search and Rescue efforts, infrastructure assessments, hazardous material responses and damage assessment missions have been continuing in communities along the southern edge of the Eaton Fire.

"These missions are unprecedented in size and scale and are critical for mitigating existing hazards, confirming missing persons reports, and obtaining accurate number of structures loss," CAL FIRE said. "Stronger winds tonight will contribute to increased fire activity in hidden pockets of heat or residual heat in burned structures."