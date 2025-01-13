California wildfires: Death toll rises as Los Angeles area sees 'particularly dangerous' fire weather return
As millions of people in Southern California brace for the return of dangerous Santa Ana winds, officials aren't wasting any time to prepare for a potential situation that could exacerbate what has already been described as apocalyptic.
The death toll associated with the wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area has risen to at least 24, and officials say they expect that number to rise as critical fire weather returns to Southern California. FOX News Correspondent Griff Jenkins was in Malibu on Monday morning as communities prepare for the potential of more explosive wildfire development this week.
As of Sunday evening, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner reported at least 24 deaths as a result of the fires, including 16 deaths in the Eaton Fire and eight in the Palisades Fire.
In addition to the two dozen dead, many people have been reported missing.
Firefighters work while smoke rises because of the growing Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest among the Los Angeles wildfires, pushed into new neighborhoods on January 11, prompting additional evacuations and diminishing optimism for containment. Since January 7, several fires have ravaged residential areas across the city, leaving at least 16 people dead and reducing thousands of homes to rubble.
A firefighter works on a hillside during the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California, US, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. At least two rounds of vicious, dry Santa Ana winds are expected to blast through Southern California early this week, bringing powerful gusts that will challenge fire crews struggling to contain two destructive blazes and likely force thousands more residents to evacuate.
BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Fire air operations drop fire retardant, on flames from the Palisades Fire, along Mandeville Canyon, photographed from the Mountaingate development, above Mandeville, January 11, 2025, in the Brentwood community of Los Angeles, California.
SYLMAR, CA - JANUARY 08: The Hurst fire burns in the hills above Sylmar, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
SYLMAR, CA - JANUARY 08: The Hurst fire burns in the hills above the Oakridge residential community in Sylmar, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times )
CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 10: Firefighting planes and helicopters dump water on flames during the Kenneth Fire in West Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States on January 10, 2025.
Flames from the Palisades Fire burn along the ridge line near Mandeville Canyon while fire crews attempt to prevent northern expansion toward homes around and into the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024. The fire has set in place new evacuation warnings and can be seen near Encino and Tarzana neighborhoods.
A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the Los Angeles fires, spread toward previously untouched neighborhoods January 11, forcing new evacuations and dimming hopes that the disaster was coming under control. Across the city, at least 11 people have died as multiple fires have ripped through residential areas since January 7, razing thousands of homes in destruction that US President Joe Biden likened to a "war scene."
LOS ANGELES, USA - JANUARY 11: A view of wildfires in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles, United States on January 11, 2025.
(Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
(Robert Ray)
A structure burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire ripped through an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing thousands of people to evacuate as the region braced for a brutal wind storm that could last well into the weekend.
(Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg)
Police officers remove an elderly resident from her home during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 8, 2025.
(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard block entrances along New York Drive in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, US, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
(Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A firefighter works the Eaton fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, CA.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A firefighter works the Eaton fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, CA.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
A firefighter works a fire during Eaton fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, CA.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Firefighters hose down a smoldering building on the Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, US, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
(Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Orange County and Los Angles County firefighters work to save homes within the Palisades Fire zone in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday January 9, 2025.
(Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Firefighters work to put out a fire that broke out at the Altadena Golf Course Jan.09, 2025.
(Barbara Davidson for the Washington Post)
Orange County and Los Angles County firefighters work to save homes within the Palisades Fire zone in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday January 9, 2025.
(Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
A firefighter sprays water on a burning home as Eaton Fire moves through the area on January 09, 2025 in Altadena, California.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Firefighters fight the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
(Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8, 2025.
(JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
A firefighter sprays water on a house to protect it from the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood on January 08, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
(Nick Ut/Getty Images)
Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.
(David McNew/Getty Images)
"Missing persons, I cannot emphasize, because I am getting texts and calls. If you believe somebody is missing, please report it to your local law enforcement agency," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Sunday. "Right now, with the Sheriff’s Department, we have 16 missing person reports. We have 12 in Eaton and four in Palisades. If there’s any good news – there’s no juveniles that are missing within those numbers."
Unfortunately, those numbers are expected to rise. Officials said K9s and cadaver dogs are being brought into areas devastated by the wildfires to search for victims.
Personnel from across the U.S. and around the world have descended upon Southern California to join in on the around-the-clock wildfire assault.
While progress has been made in extinguishing many of the smaller blazes that broke out since last week, a dangerous situation is about to unfold.
Dry conditions, low relative humidity and the return of Santa Ana winds could lead to explosive wildfire growth this week.
Residents in Southern California are anxiously awaiting the go-ahead to return to their homes after a series of deadly wildfires swept across the Los Angeles area last week, but as FOX Business Correspondent Max Gorden reports they are going to need to wait a bit longer as critical fire weather returns to the region this week.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to X on Sunday night and said crews have been "strategically pre-deployed" in areas close to the Palisades Fire, as well as other fire stations across the city, after the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Fire Weather Warning across portions of Southern California.
"Heads up! Strong, locally damaging NE/E ends will affect West LA Co. & much of Ventura Co thru Wednesday," the NWS said on X. "Critical fire weather is expected, so PLEASE have multiple ways of getting notifications in case of new fires & prepare ahead of time."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Mandeville Canyon on Sunday night and said it wasn't only the Los Angeles area that is seeing additional crews due to the heightened fire weather risk.
"Firefighters are working the line, and a lot of those assets are still here," he said in a video posted to X. "Not only in anticipation of a potential flare-up here at the Palisades Fire, but also preposition as we are repositioning in many counties throughout the state of California because of the upcoming winds we're expecting."
Southern California Edison said it had cut power to more than 25,000 utility customers in the area for safety measures as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. The company warned that power restoration may take longer than usual due to the unsafe conditions.
Shifting winds have caused the Palisades Fire in Southern California to spread eastward, threatening homes in the neighborhood of Mandeville Canyon.
Size: 23,713 acres
Containment: 14%
Structures threatened: 12,250
Structures destroyed: 1,105
Cause: Under investigation
CAL FIRE says that aerial imagery overlays show approximately 5,000 structures, including vehicles, that may have been damaged or destroyed.
The battle against the Palisades Fire has been continuing around the clock for days, with firefighters both on the ground and in the air doing whatever they can to stop the advancing flames as homes and businesses are burned to the ground.
The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations released a video on Friday showing helicopters flying aboveCalifornia's Santa Monica Mountains as the Palisades fire rages below.
The Palisades Fire, which is the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history, has far surpassed any historical events in the region.
"Just house after house destroyed," FOX Business Correspondent Max Gorden said from Pacific Palisades on Monday morning. "Just jaw-dropping amounts of destruction. People are essentially going to be coming back to absolutely nothing in some cases."
Tens of thousands of residents who were told to evacuate as the fires raged have been anxiously awaiting word as to when they could possibly go back and see if their homes survived the inferno.
ALTADENA CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: A sign reading 'Looters will be shot' stands in a mandatory evacuation zone at the Eaton Fire on January 12, 2025 in Altadena, California. The death toll from the Eaton Fire rose to 16 today as search and rescue teams go through the ruins of thousands of homes. More than 7,000 structures, mostly homes, were damaged or destroyed as a powerful Santa Ana wind event pushed flames farther into the city than even many fire experts expected.
(Getty Images)
"Unfortunately, the timeline for folks being able to return is being pushed back a little bit because of this (Particularly Dangerous Situation) with the Santa Ana winds kicking up again," Gorden continued.
Crime has been a concern in evacuated areas, and police said they have stepped up patrols to keep communities safe and enforce an effective curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
"There’s been more than three-dozen arrests for people either looting or for driving around these neighborhoods, being in these neighborhoods when they shouldn’t be during that curfew," Gorden said.
Satellite imagery of a neighborhood in Altadena, California, shows how the recent wildfires have devoured numerous homes and businesses.
Size: 14,117 acres
Containment: 33%
Structures Threatened: 39,428
Structures Destroyed: 1,422
Cause: Under Investigation
CalFire says that aerial imagery overlays show approximately 7,081 structures, which include vehicles, that may have been damaged or destroyed.
On Sunday, CAL FIRE said firefighters continued their tactical patrols and were able to respond to public calls for service while also building and improving fire containment lines.
CAL FIRE said that Urban Search and Rescue efforts, infrastructure assessments, hazardous material responses and damage assessment missions have been continuing in communities along the southern edge of the Eaton Fire.
"These missions are unprecedented in size and scale and are critical for mitigating existing hazards, confirming missing persons reports, and obtaining accurate number of structures loss," CAL FIRE said. "Stronger winds tonight will contribute to increased fire activity in hidden pockets of heat or residual heat in burned structures."