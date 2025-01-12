Search
Southern California Edison reported downed power line around time Hurst Fire started

Fire agencies are investigating the start of the Hurst Fire and whether the downed line had anything to do with the ignition.

By Hayley Vawter
SYLMAR, Calif. One of the largest electric utility companies in Southern California reported a downed line at a tower near the location where the Hurst Fire was first ignited.

The Hurst Fire broke out on Tuesday evening in Sylmar. Santa Ana winds caused the wildfire to quickly spread to nearly 800 acres by Sunday.

Southern California Edison on Friday submitted a report based on new criteria that warrants "a government entity to investigate whether the infrastructure owned or operated by the utility caused a wildfire."

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 16 AS CATASTROPHIC PALISADES FIRE EXPANDS, SANTA ANA WINDS RETURN

SYLMAR, CA - JANUARY 08: The Hurst fire burns in the hills above Sylmar, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. 

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

The report said on Tuesday night at 10:11 p.m., about one minute after the Hurst Fire was first reported, one of the Southern California Edison circuits in Sylmar experienced a relay. A downed power line was later found at a tower associated with that circuit. 

However, the report said Southern California Edison does not know if the damage occurred before or after the Hurst Fire started.

Fire agencies are investigating the start of the Hurst Fire and whether the downed line had anything to do with the ignition. 

The Hurst Fire is 89% contained, and all evacuations initially ordered from the Hurst Fire were lifted by Friday, according to CAL FIRE. 

Two other wildfires, the Palisades and the Eaton fires, continue to burn thousands of acres in Los Angeles County. 

