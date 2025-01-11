Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Weather allows firefighters to attack catastrophic wildfires with return of Santa Ana winds expected

Aerial video from FOX 11 Los Angeles on Friday showed the Palisades Fire spread into the Mandeville Canyon, north of Los Angeles on Saturday. Winds did not hamper aerial operations on Saturday, which allowed firefighters to increase containment on several of the wildfires.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
The deadly Palisades Fire is spread to its north and east Saturday, threatening homes in the Mandeville Canyon area near Brentwood.

Palisades Fire expands to the east, threatening new neighborhoods

The deadly Palisades Fire is spread to its north and east Saturday, threatening homes in the Mandeville Canyon area near Brentwood.

Firefighters were able to take advantage of relaxed weather conditions during the first half of the weekend in their efforts to contain major blazes around Los Angeles County but warned that an increase in gusty winds was expected by the start of the workweek.

Six major blazes around Los Angeles have consumed nearly 40,000 acres and destroyed at least 12,000 structures, with authorities paying close attention to the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have caused most of the destruction.

Thousands of firefighters from across North America have descended on the region as the region experiences its worst disaster in history.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, at least 11 people have died, with homicide detectives still unable to reach thousands of piles of rubble due to recuperated gas lines and debris.

The FBI told FOX Weather the agency stands at the ready to aid local authorities if requests should arise.

  • Wildfires in Mandeville Canyon, LA
    Image 1 of 11

    LOS ANGELES, USA - JANUARY 11: A view of wildfires in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles, United States on January 11, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 2 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 3 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 4 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 5 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 6 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 7 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 8 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray)

  • Los Angeles-Area Fires Erupt As Dangerous Wind Storm Begins
    Image 9 of 11

    A structure burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire ripped through an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing thousands of people to evacuate as the region braced for a brutal wind storm that could last well into the weekend.  (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg)

  • Fire whirl in Palisades Fire.
    Image 10 of 11

    Fire whirl in Palisades Fire. (KABC)

  • Death toll rises to 11 as wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles
    Image 11 of 11

    LOS ANGELES, US - JAN. 11: A view of damage as firefighters are still battling to control huge wildfires in Los Angeles that have devastated several areas across the second-largest city of the US on January 11, 2025. At least six wildfires are still burning across the Los Angeles County and 11 people have died, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.  (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu)

"Thanks to the incredible work of our first responders and emergency personnel, we’re throwing everything at our disposal – including our National Guard service members – to protect communities in the days to come," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. "And to those who would seek to take advantage of evacuated communities, let me be clear: looting will not be tolerated."

The National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a Red Flag Warning through at least Wednesday, with Monday and Tuesday potentially seeing the most hazardous weather.

Meteorologists expected periods of northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 70 mph to develop in the regions of the San Gabriel, Santa Susana and western Santa Monica Mountains.

Additionally, daytime humidity values were expected to drop 10 to 20%, which can make vegetation more susceptible to catching fire and burning more quickly.

"Severe weather is expected, especially Monday through Wednesday. In anticipation, we have surged even more resources that are poised and continued to be brought to the fight. I urge the people of Southern California to be vigilant and prepared for more high-risk fire weather ahead," said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Fire weather outlook
(FOX Weather)

 

WATCH: EERIE ‘FIRENADO’ SPINS UP AMID CALIFORNIA’S DESTRUCTIVE PALISADES WILDFIRE

Palisades Fire spawns ‘firenadoes’

  • Estimated Structures lost: 5,300
  • Acreage: 22,660 (11% containment)
  • Cause: Under Investigation

Helicopters flying around the Palisades Fire captured stunning videos of ‘firenadoes’ spinning through uninhabited areas northwest of Los Angeles on Friday.

A wind shift during the early weekend allowed firefighters to conduct hundreds of water drops which appeared to slow the forward progress of the fire.

Both public and privately hired firefighters were in structure protection mode around neighbors in Mandeville Canyon as the flames approached several residences.

FOX Weather’s Robert Ray was near the front lines and witnessed one home go up in flames despite firefighters’ best efforts.

The Palisades Fire is the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles’ history, far surpassing historical events.

Authorities say they have been hindered in their search for victims by spot fires, downed power lines and gas leaks.

Illegally flown drones have caused problems within the perimeter of the Palisades Fire. A firefighting aircraft collided with a drone on Thursday, forcing the plane to be grounded due to damage.

Shifting winds have caused the Palisades Fire in Southern California to spread eastward, threatening homes in the neighborhood of Mandeville Canyon. 02:47

Watch: California wildfire spreads to new neighborhood, destroying property and burning hillsides

Shifting winds have caused the Palisades Fire in Southern California to spread eastward, threatening homes in the neighborhood of Mandeville Canyon.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Eaton Fire relaxes to allow for search-and-rescue efforts 

  • Estimated Structures damaged/destroyed: 7,000
  • Acreage: 14,117 (15% containment)
  • Cause: Under Investigation

Firefighters were pleased with their progress Saturday in battling the Eaton Fire around Pasadena and Altadena but warned it may take many weeks to fully contain the blaze.

Ground conditions had improved enough that dozens of members of a search and rescue task force began the task of searching for victims among thousands of piles of rubble.

Hundreds of National Guard members were deployed to try to prevent looting and keep members of the public out of the active fire zone.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said around two dozen arrests had been made around the Eaton Fire in connection with looting and curfew violations.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has reportedly taken the lead in investigating the exact cause of the fires in the greater Los Angeles area. 

Authorities said they were working on a re-population plan, which is expected to be released in the coming days, allowing residents to assess their properties.

Wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles County, with over 35,000 acres scorched. Tragically, the LA County Medical Examiner has confirmed at least 10 fire-related deaths. Of the five active fires, the Palisades and Eaton fires are the most extensive. FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres reports live from Altadena, California, where the Eaton Fire has advanced more than a mile into the town. 09:12

Eaton Fire advances more than 1 mile into Altadena, California

Wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles County, with over 35,000 acres scorched. Tragically, the LA County Medical Examiner has confirmed at least 10 fire-related deaths. Of the five active fires, the Palisades and Eaton fires are the most extensive. FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres reports live from Altadena, California, where the Eaton Fire has advanced more than a mile into the town.

FIREFIGHTING AIRCRAFT DAMAGED AFTER COLLISION WITH DRONE OVER LOS ANGELES’ PALISADES FIRE

Clashing over funding begins

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley appeared to be in a public spat over whether recent budget cuts impacted firefighters’ abilities to fight recent fires.

In an interview with FOX LA, Crowley sounded the alarm over $17 million cuts that have left the agency less prepared for emergencies.

"My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded," Crowley told FOX LA. "It’s not."

During previous news conferences, the mayor of Los Angeles was steadfast in saying that cuts did not play a significant role in the response to the disaster.

"I think if you go back and look at the reductions that were made, there were no reductions that were made that would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days. And then there was a little bit of confusion because money was allocated to be distributed later on, which was actually going to support salaries and other parts of the fire department that were distributed a little later," Bass stated.

The two are reported to have met in private with the mayor saying their differences will be worked out, but both are currently focused on fighting the fires and saving lives.

Both the mayor and the governor have pledged investigations into the disaster, aimed at identifying response shortfalls and potentially offering recommendations to prevent a recurrence.

Tags
Loading...