Weather allows firefighters to attack catastrophic wildfires with return of Santa Ana winds expected

Firefighters were able to take advantage of relaxed weather conditions during the first half of the weekend in their efforts to contain major blazes around Los Angeles County but warned that an increase in gusty winds was expected by the start of the workweek.

Six major blazes around Los Angeles have consumed nearly 40,000 acres and destroyed at least 12,000 structures, with authorities paying close attention to the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have caused most of the destruction.

Thousands of firefighters from across North America have descended on the region as the region experiences its worst disaster in history.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, at least 11 people have died, with homicide detectives still unable to reach thousands of piles of rubble due to recuperated gas lines and debris.

The FBI told FOX Weather the agency stands at the ready to aid local authorities if requests should arise.

"Thanks to the incredible work of our first responders and emergency personnel, we’re throwing everything at our disposal – including our National Guard service members – to protect communities in the days to come," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. "And to those who would seek to take advantage of evacuated communities, let me be clear: looting will not be tolerated."

The National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a Red Flag Warning through at least Wednesday, with Monday and Tuesday potentially seeing the most hazardous weather.

Meteorologists expected periods of northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 70 mph to develop in the regions of the San Gabriel, Santa Susana and western Santa Monica Mountains.

Additionally, daytime humidity values were expected to drop 10 to 20%, which can make vegetation more susceptible to catching fire and burning more quickly.

"Severe weather is expected, especially Monday through Wednesday. In anticipation, we have surged even more resources that are poised and continued to be brought to the fight. I urge the people of Southern California to be vigilant and prepared for more high-risk fire weather ahead," said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Fire weather outlook

Palisades Fire spawns ‘firenadoes’

Estimated Structures lost: 5,300

Acreage: 22,660 (11% containment)

Cause: Under Investigation

Helicopters flying around the Palisades Fire captured stunning videos of ‘firenadoes’ spinning through uninhabited areas northwest of Los Angeles on Friday.

A wind shift during the early weekend allowed firefighters to conduct hundreds of water drops which appeared to slow the forward progress of the fire.

Both public and privately hired firefighters were in structure protection mode around neighbors in Mandeville Canyon as the flames approached several residences.

FOX Weather’s Robert Ray was near the front lines and witnessed one home go up in flames despite firefighters’ best efforts.

The Palisades Fire is the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles’ history, far surpassing historical events.

Authorities say they have been hindered in their search for victims by spot fires, downed power lines and gas leaks.

Illegally flown drones have caused problems within the perimeter of the Palisades Fire. A firefighting aircraft collided with a drone on Thursday, forcing the plane to be grounded due to damage.

Eaton Fire relaxes to allow for search-and-rescue efforts

Estimated Structures damaged/destroyed: 7,000

Acreage: 14,117 (15% containment)

Cause: Under Investigation

Firefighters were pleased with their progress Saturday in battling the Eaton Fire around Pasadena and Altadena but warned it may take many weeks to fully contain the blaze.

Ground conditions had improved enough that dozens of members of a search and rescue task force began the task of searching for victims among thousands of piles of rubble.

Hundreds of National Guard members were deployed to try to prevent looting and keep members of the public out of the active fire zone.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said around two dozen arrests had been made around the Eaton Fire in connection with looting and curfew violations.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has reportedly taken the lead in investigating the exact cause of the fires in the greater Los Angeles area.

Authorities said they were working on a re-population plan, which is expected to be released in the coming days, allowing residents to assess their properties.

Clashing over funding begins

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley appeared to be in a public spat over whether recent budget cuts impacted firefighters’ abilities to fight recent fires.

In an interview with FOX LA, Crowley sounded the alarm over $17 million cuts that have left the agency less prepared for emergencies.

"My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded," Crowley told FOX LA. "It’s not."

During previous news conferences, the mayor of Los Angeles was steadfast in saying that cuts did not play a significant role in the response to the disaster.

"I think if you go back and look at the reductions that were made, there were no reductions that were made that would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days. And then there was a little bit of confusion because money was allocated to be distributed later on, which was actually going to support salaries and other parts of the fire department that were distributed a little later," Bass stated.

The two are reported to have met in private with the mayor saying their differences will be worked out, but both are currently focused on fighting the fires and saving lives.

Both the mayor and the governor have pledged investigations into the disaster, aimed at identifying response shortfalls and potentially offering recommendations to prevent a recurrence.