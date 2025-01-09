Search
Firefighting aircraft damaged after collision with drone over Los Angeles’ Palisades Fire

Under federal law, it is a crime to interfere with firefighting efforts, punishable with up to 12 months in prison and significant fines. Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) are in place that prevents members of the public from flying drones.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
'Staggering': Los Angeles neighborhoods leveled by Palisades Fire

LOS ANGELES - A firefighting aircraft collided with a drone while attempting to contain the Palisades Fire, northwest of Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.

The FAA launched an investigation after learning about the incident, which underscored the dangers of drones interfering with wildfire response efforts.

None of the firefighters were reported to be injured in the incident, and the plane was able to safely land despite damage to the Super Scooper.

"Firefighting aircraft fly at very low altitudes, typically just a couple of hundred feet above the ground, the same altitude as drones flown by members of the public and others. This creates the potential for a mid-air collision or pilot distraction that could result in a serious or fatal accident," the agency previously stated.

Super Scooper collides with drone in Southern California

(FOX 11)

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AS FIRST RESPONDERS COMB THROUGH RUBBLE FROM WORST FIRESTORM IN LOS ANGELES’ HISTORY

The firefighting plane from Canada was last seen grounded at the Van Nuys Airport, northwest of Los Angeles.

Under federal law, it is a crime to interfere with firefighting efforts, punishable by up to 12 months in prison and significant fines.

Neither the FAA nor local law enforcement have announced any arrests in connection with the incident, and it is believed the drone was destroyed in the collision. 

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) were in place at the time of the collision that prevent members of the public from flying drones.

"The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the TFRs. All other aircraft, including drones, are prohibited from flying in TFRs unless they receive authorization," the agency stated.

CITY-WIDE EMERGENCY ALERT IN LOS ANGELES SENT IN ERROR TO MILLIONS

The Palisades Fire is one of six major blazes burning around Los Angeles County that have destroyed at least 10,000 structures.

During times of relaxed wind gusts, firefighters have resorted to helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to drop water and other fire retardants on the flames in an effort to gain the upper hand.

The FAA encourages anyone with information regarding illegal drone flights to contact their Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) or local law enforcement.

