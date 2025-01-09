City-wide emergency alert in Los Angeles sent in error to millions

LOS ANGELES- A city-wide emergency alert designed to be sent out to a limited population impacted by the newly-sparked Kenneth Fire was erroneously sent out to millions living in Los Angeles.

Just before 4 p.m. local time, cell phones rang out with emergency alert tones warning residents to evacuate – a mistake that was blamed by county officials on technical problems.

The message stated: "This is an emergency message from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued in your area. Remain vigilant of any threats and be ready to evacuate. Gather loved ones, pets, and supplies. Continue to monitor local weather, news, and the webpage alert.org for more information."

Officials in jurisdictions around Los Angeles County immediately realized the mistake and began alerting citizens that the entire county was not under an evacuation notice.

"All LA County residents just received a wireless emergency alert about evacuations from the county. There are NO updated evacuations in Santa Monica. EVACUATIONS IN SANTA MONICA ARE UNCHANGED," the city of Santa Monica stated.

Minutes after the apparent mistake, officials sent a series of messages to cellphone users alerting them to the error and to disregard the original alert if not in the area of the Kenneth Fire, which was discovered near the West Hills neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

City officials did not address the mistake during opening statements of a news conference that was held about an hour after the confusion.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Marissa Torres is in Southern California and was one of the millions who received the alert on her cell phone.

"It’s another reminder of what folks here are dealing with in Southern California," Torres posted on social media. "The fear of going to bed and not knowing that you may have to leave it any moment. The fear of being separated from your family and a fire breaks out. How would you get back to them? Of course, all of this as we have thousands of people either mourning the loss of loved ones, pets, property. Some have serious injuries. The trauma is deep."

At least six major fires are burning around Los Angeles County, which have damaged or destroyed more than 10,000 structures and caused several deaths.

Authorities have not released the cause of the recent fires, but investigators will likely focus on utility lines and other human-related factors as they work to determine what triggered the blazes.

As firefighting efforts continue, officials warn that more fires are possible in the coming days, with conditions remaining dangerously dry and breezy.