Weather News
Can ocean water be used to fight wildfires?

Firefighters in Southern California struggled to contain six major blazes around Los Angeles County. Despite nearly 900 miles of Pacific Ocean, firefighters did not widely utilize the sea water to try to contain flames.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
LOS ANGELES - A firestorm that engulfed parts of Southern California took place within sight of the Pacific Ocean, causing some to wonder whether seawater could be used to douse the flames.

Over a period of four days, six major wildfires erupted across Los Angeles County, fueled by dry conditions and gusty winds.

The fires destroyed more than 10,000 structures and claimed several lives, with authorities fearing the death toll will rise as search and recovery efforts continue.

Despite nearly 900 miles of coastline along the Pacific Ocean, firefighters have largely avoided using seawater for good reason, as the salt content can corrode equipment like pumps and other metal tools used in the firefight. 

Additionally, saltwater is widely considered to be a less effective cooling agent compared to freshwater, further hindering efforts if the water was used to try to control the flames.

Some planes and airdrops are specially designed to use seawater without significant repercussions on the equipment, but the combination of gusty winds and difficult terrain complicated efforts in fighting the series of blazes.

  • Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area
    Image 1 of 6

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: The sun sets over the Pacific ocean, blocked by smoke from the Palisades Fire  on January 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 2,900 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second fire has emerged near Eaton Canyon. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images)

  • Police take security measures at the street during Eaton wildfire in Altadena of Los Angeles County, California, United States on January 9, 2025.
    Image 2 of 6

    Police take security measures at the street during Eaton wildfire in Altadena of Los Angeles County, California, United States on January 9, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8, 2025.
    Image 3 of 6

    Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8, 2025. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
    Image 4 of 6

    A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

  • A home in the Highland neighborhood burns in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California.
    Image 5 of 6

    A home in the Highland neighborhood burns in the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California.  (Jay L. Clendenin)

  • Image 6 of 6

    First light reveals oceanside homes destroyed by Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray) (Robert Ray)

FIREFIGHTING AIRCRAFT DAMAGED AFTER COLLISION WITH DRONE OVER LOS ANGELES’ PALISADES FIRE

Where seawater is used, there have been concerns about the long-term environmental impacts of salt on the terrain. 

According to various studies, saltwater is known to alter a soil’s composition, which can harm vegetation, leading to additional fuels for future fires.

So, while there is plenty of salt water around, the water source is often not the best to fight flames.

In some neighborhoods around Los Angeles, fire hydrants—designed to fight single house fires—were tapped to combat entire neighborhoods that were ablaze. 

These efforts led to low water pressure in some areas, depleting resources and leaving some firefighters without sufficient access to water.

Southern California Fire Map

Southern California Fire Map

(FOX Weather)

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AS FIRST RESPONDERS COMB THROUGH RUBBLE FROM WORST FIRESTORM IN LOS ANGELES’ HISTORY

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said an after-action review will examine the city's response to the firestorm. 

The review will assess agency responses and identify areas for improvement in future disaster response.

Authorities have not yet determined the causes of the recent wildfires, but many are often linked to human activities. 

Investigators will likely focus on utility lines and other human-related factors as they work to determine the cause of the current blazes.

The home of Will Rogers, the famed 1930s actor known for playing a cowboy in Hollywood movies, was incinerated by wildfires that are plaguing Southern California this week. 01:23

Will Rogers Ranch House destroyed by California wildfires

The home of Will Rogers, the famed 1930s actor known for playing a cowboy in Hollywood movies, was incinerated by wildfires that are plaguing Southern California this week.

