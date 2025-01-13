Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Southern California braces for intensifying wildfires as strong Santa Ana winds loom this week

The long-duration, multi-round fire weather event will last right through the middle of the week, with the worst of the winds occurring from Tuesday through Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Strong winds across Southern California will continue Monday as Santa Ana winds persist setting up a long-duration, multi-round fire weather event that will last right through the middle of the week. 01:58

Los Angeles on alert Monday for strong Santa Ana winds blowing once again

Strong winds across Southern California will continue Monday as Santa Ana winds persist setting up a long-duration, multi-round fire weather event that will last right through the middle of the week.

LOS ANGELES – The threat of renewed fire danger looms over Southern California as strong Santa Ana winds are forecast to intensify Monday night, further endangering communities already grappling with a series of devastating wildfires.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: DEATH TOLL RISES AS LOS ANGELES AREA SEES 'PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS' FIRE WEATHER RETURN

A look at the fire weather outlook in Southern California on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

The long-duration, multi-round fire weather event will last right through the middle of the week, with the worst of the winds occurring from Tuesday through Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A look at the fire weather outlook in Southern California on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

While the winds are not expected to be as strong as they were during last week's historic and deadly event, they will still be strong enough to impede the firefight and cause new and existing fires to spread rapidly.

"Completely tragic scenes (are) becoming commonplace across Southern California," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Dozens of residents watching their homes and property go up in smoke. In fact, it's in the thousands."

BEFORE & AFTER: IMAGES REVEAL SCOPE OF CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE FROM DEADLY WILDFIRES

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 1 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray / FOX Weather)

  • Fire whirl in Palisades Fire.
    Image 2 of 11

    Fire whirl in Palisades Fire. (KABC)

  • A firefighter works the Eaton fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, CA.
    Image 3 of 11

    A firefighter works the Eaton fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Firefighters work while smoke rises because of the growing Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 11, 2025.
    Image 4 of 11

    Firefighters work while smoke rises because of the growing Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 11, 2025.   (ALI MATIN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the Los Angeles fires, spread toward previously untouched neighborhoods January 11, forcing new evacuations and dimming hopes that the disaster was coming under control. Across the city, at least 11 people have died as multiple fires have ripped through residential areas since January 7, razing thousands of homes in destruction that US President Joe Biden likened to a "war scene." (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 5 of 11

    A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 6 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray / FOX Weather)

  • Image 7 of 11

    Police officers remove an elderly resident from her home during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on January 8, 2025.  (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 8 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray / FOX Weather)

  • Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California.
    Image 9 of 11

    Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, California. (Robert Ray / FOX Weather)

  • The Palisades fire spreads through the Mandeville Canyon towards Encino
    Image 10 of 11

    Los Angeles, CA - January 11: Fire fighters stand guard at a home on Mandeville Canyon road as the Palisades fire spreads towards Encino on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Los Angeles-Area Fires Erupt As Dangerous Wind Storm Begins
    Image 11 of 11

    A structure burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire ripped through an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing thousands of people to evacuate as the region braced for a brutal wind storm that could last well into the weekend.  (Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The number of major wildfires decreased from five to three over the weekend, offering a temporary reprieve, but the situation remains critical. 

The Palisades and Eaton fires have burned nearly 38,000 acres, and containment levels for both remain extremely low. This, coupled with the imminent arrival of strong winds, poses a significant challenge for firefighters and increases the risk of further fire spread.

Here's a look at the latest statistics on the Los Angeles-area fires.
(FOX Weather)

 

A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning has been issued for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"We've only had four of those, and the three previous ones that have happened in the past six months did result in fires," Merwin said. "That's how we got the Mountain Fire, the Franklin Fire, and then, of course, the current situation that we're in."

While the winds will not stay consistently strong through Wednesday, a reoccurring cycle of northeasterly winds will flare up around 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A few gusts up to 70 mph will be possible in the San Gabriel, Santa Susana and western Santa Monica Mountains, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The most concerning area continues to be the Palisades Fire, where wind gusts will be in the 35-50 mph range. The good news is that the Eaton Fire should stay out of the strongest winds compared to areas just north and west of where the fire is burning.

WATCH: EERIE ‘FIRENADO’ SPINS UP AMID CALIFORNIA’S DESTRUCTIVE PALISADES WILDFIRE

From a melted car to homes reduced to ruin, devastation abounds in Pacific Palisades in Southern California. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray provides an up-close look at a scorched neighborhood still smoldering in the wake of the wildfires. 04:02

Oceanside homes reduced to ruin by Palisade Fire

From a melted car to homes reduced to ruin, devastation abounds in Pacific Palisades in Southern California. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray provides an up-close look at a scorched neighborhood still smoldering in the wake of the wildfires.

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders if issued.

"Thursday is the day that we are waiting for when onshore winds will return," Merwin said, providing firefighters with a more favorable environment to combat the blazes.

Tags
Loading...