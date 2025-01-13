Southern California braces for intensifying wildfires as strong Santa Ana winds loom this week

LOS ANGELES – The threat of renewed fire danger looms over Southern California as strong Santa Ana winds are forecast to intensify Monday night, further endangering communities already grappling with a series of devastating wildfires.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: DEATH TOLL RISES AS LOS ANGELES AREA SEES 'PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS' FIRE WEATHER RETURN

A look at the fire weather outlook in Southern California on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The long-duration, multi-round fire weather event will last right through the middle of the week, with the worst of the winds occurring from Tuesday through Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A look at the fire weather outlook in Southern California on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



While the winds are not expected to be as strong as they were during last week's historic and deadly event, they will still be strong enough to impede the firefight and cause new and existing fires to spread rapidly.

"Completely tragic scenes (are) becoming commonplace across Southern California," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Dozens of residents watching their homes and property go up in smoke. In fact, it's in the thousands."

BEFORE & AFTER: IMAGES REVEAL SCOPE OF CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE FROM DEADLY WILDFIRES

next Image 1 of 11

prev next Image 2 of 11

prev next Image 3 of 11

prev next Image 4 of 11

prev next Image 5 of 11

prev next Image 6 of 11

prev next Image 7 of 11

prev next Image 8 of 11

prev next Image 9 of 11

prev next Image 10 of 11

prev Image 11 of 11

The number of major wildfires decreased from five to three over the weekend, offering a temporary reprieve, but the situation remains critical.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have burned nearly 38,000 acres, and containment levels for both remain extremely low. This, coupled with the imminent arrival of strong winds, poses a significant challenge for firefighters and increases the risk of further fire spread.

Here's a look at the latest statistics on the Los Angeles-area fires.

(FOX Weather)



A "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning has been issued for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"We've only had four of those, and the three previous ones that have happened in the past six months did result in fires," Merwin said. "That's how we got the Mountain Fire, the Franklin Fire, and then, of course, the current situation that we're in."

While the winds will not stay consistently strong through Wednesday, a reoccurring cycle of northeasterly winds will flare up around 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A few gusts up to 70 mph will be possible in the San Gabriel, Santa Susana and western Santa Monica Mountains, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The most concerning area continues to be the Palisades Fire, where wind gusts will be in the 35-50 mph range. The good news is that the Eaton Fire should stay out of the strongest winds compared to areas just north and west of where the fire is burning.

WATCH: EERIE ‘FIRENADO’ SPINS UP AMID CALIFORNIA’S DESTRUCTIVE PALISADES WILDFIRE

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders if issued.

"Thursday is the day that we are waiting for when onshore winds will return," Merwin said, providing firefighters with a more favorable environment to combat the blazes.