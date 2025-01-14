Watch: New Malibu Beach footage shows rows of homes destroyed by Palisades Fire

MALIBU BEACH, Calif. – The sound of ocean waves lapping up against the beach filled the air on a sunny day, just feet away from homes and businesses that had been burned to ash.

Day by day, people in the Los Angeles area are starting to get a clearer picture of the damage left behind by the most destructive fire in city history.

New video has emerged from Malibu Beach, California, along the Pacific Coast Highway, showing the remains of a long stretch of oceanfront homes that were destroyed by the Palisades Fire. Burned-out cars and pickup trucks have been abandoned in driveways.

Devastation is left along the picturesque shores of the Pacific Ocean one week after the Los Angeles wildfires first broke out.

In some cases, just the frames of several-story buildings remain, while others were completely spared, showing the wind-driven nature of these historic fires.

At least three people in the Malibu area were killed by the blaze, according to the latest release from the LA County Medical Examiner.

The Malibu section of the PCH was a popular destination for locals and road-trippers alike. Footage showed a row of beachfront businesses completely burned out.

Video also showed linemen attempting to rebuild power infrastructure in the area.

As of late Monday, people were still not being let back into evacuation zones due to what officials have deemed active hazards. However, insurance representatives and debris removal crews are being allowed into these areas.

FOX News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins spotted fire crews putting out hot spots among the rubble in Malibu on Monday.

Elementary and high schools in Malibu will remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 15. Pepperdine University in Malibu has resumed classes with the vast majority taking place online.

The city has a list of evacuation shelters posted on its website.