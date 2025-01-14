Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: New Malibu Beach footage shows rows of homes destroyed by Palisades Fire

At least three people in the Malibu area were killed by the blaze, according to the latest release from the LA County Medical Examiner.

Video show lines of houses and businesses along Malibu beach (Video Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful).

Homes in Malibu, CA completely destroyed by Palisades Fire

Video show lines of houses and businesses along Malibu beach (Video Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful).

MALIBU BEACH, Calif. – The sound of ocean waves lapping up against the beach filled the air on a sunny day, just feet away from homes and businesses that had been burned to ash. 

Day by day, people in the Los Angeles area are starting to get a clearer picture of the damage left behind by the most destructive fire in city history.

New video has emerged from Malibu Beach, California, along the Pacific Coast Highway, showing the remains of a long stretch of oceanfront homes that were destroyed by the Palisades Fire. Burned-out cars and pickup trucks have been abandoned in driveways.

Devastation is left along the picturesque shores of the Pacific Ocean one week after the Los Angeles wildfires first broke out.

FOX News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins was in Malibu, California along the Pacific Coast Highway where firefighters are still patrolling debris for hotspot flareups.

Embers still smolder among debris of destroyed homes in Malibu, CA

FOX News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins was in Malibu, California along the Pacific Coast Highway where firefighters are still patrolling debris for hotspot flareups.

In some cases, just the frames of several-story buildings remain, while others were completely spared, showing the wind-driven nature of these historic fires.

The Malibu section of the PCH was a popular destination for locals and road-trippers alike. Footage showed a row of beachfront businesses completely burned out.

Video also showed linemen attempting to rebuild power infrastructure in the area.

As of late Monday, people were still not being let back into evacuation zones due to what officials have deemed active hazards. However, insurance representatives and debris removal crews are being allowed into these areas.

FOX News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins spotted fire crews putting out hot spots among the rubble in Malibu on Monday.

    First light reveals oceanside homes destroyed by Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray, Jan. 9, 2025)

    Charred remains of a pickup truck in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray, Jan. 9, 2025)

  An aerial view of utility vehicles parked near beachfront homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds continue to burn across Los Angeles County, with some containment achieved. According to reports, 24 people have died with over 180,000 people under evacuation order or warning. Over 12,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged, while more than 35,000 acres have burned.
    An aerial view of utility vehicles parked near beachfront homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, CA (Mario Tama/Getty Images).

  Patrick O'Neal sifts through his home after it was destroyed by the Palisades wildfire on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, California.
    Patrick O'Neal sifts through his home after it was destroyed by the Palisades wildfire on January 13, 2025 in Malibu, California (Brandon Bell).

  A man looks out over the wreckage of his home from the Palisades Fire.
    A man looks out over the wreckage of his home from the Palisades Fire (Annestacia Komarovsk via Storyful).

    Homes in Malibu, CA completely destroyed by Palisades Fire (Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful).

    First light reveals oceanside homes destroyed by Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA (Robert Ray, Jan. 9, 2025)

Elementary and high schools in Malibu will remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 15.  Pepperdine University in Malibu has resumed classes with the vast majority taking place online.

The city has a list of evacuation shelters posted on its website.

