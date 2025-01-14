Watch: Man rescues woman, 4 dogs from burning neighborhood amid raging Palisades Fire

LOS ANGELES– The Palisades Fire continues to burn in Los Angeles, and one week after the wildfire's start, stories of heroism still emerge from the devastation.

One such story happened last Tuesday when Caleb Serban-Lawler helped save a woman and her four dogs from the flames in her neighborhood.

He said his dash camera was rolling while he was helping out with the Palisades Fire as flames and smoke filled the neighborhood. A woman who lived nearby then knocked on his truck's door pleading for help as she was having trouble getting her car started.

The woman told him that her dogs were still trapped in her garage up the street, and she needed help getting them out. Video shows the woman directing Serban-Lawler to her house, and him getting her dogs into his truck, as embers fly and houses all around burn from the fire.

A dashcam from inside the car shows the dogs hopping into Serban-Lawler's car, and him getting back into the truck to leave.

Serban-Lawler said the smoke was so bad, they had difficulty seeing anything as they fled.

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh," the woman repeated, as they passed burning homes and cars during the escape from her neighborhood.

The video shows Serban-Lawler swerving and nearly hitting a guardrail amid the thick smoke. As they continue down the road, embers skate across the ground, and they drive past a tree up in flames.

They eventually reach safety at the bottom of the hillside.

"I don't know how you drove, like, you couldn't see anything," the woman said to Serban-Lawler. "I'm so grateful I'm alive. I thought I was going to die."

The woman then thanks Serban-Lawler for helping her escape.

"I got you. No problem," he said back.

The Palisades Fire has prompted thousands of evacuations and burned 23,713 acres of land. The fire is 17% contained.