Haunting Altadena before-and-after photos detail wildfire destruction

ALTADENA, Calif. – Wildfires continue to burn in Southern California amid a renewed wind threat, and even days later, many people still can't return to their homes.

Cities such as Altadena were plagued by the Eaton Fire, which has left 16 people dead, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Before-and-after photos show the devastation to Altadena, with burned-out buildings left behind throughout the city.

'AS BAD AS IT GETS': SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FACES EXTREME FIRE THREAT AS SANTA ANA WINDS INTENSIFY

One set of visuals is that of a Dollar King store. The "before" photo on the left, shows the store with cars in the parking lot and a bright green sign on the building.

The "after" photo tells a different story, with the roof and much of the front of the building now black from wildfire damage.

The Eaton Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres throughout Los Angeles County. The fire is 33% contained, as of Monday.

More photos show a gas station, with a blue Chevron sign.

The "after" is just the charred remains of the pumps and the shell of a building. All the windows in the building are broken, and the large doors on the front of the building are burned through in some places.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for both the Eaton and Palisades fires as a Fire Weather Warning is in place through Wednesday evening.

Authorities on Sunday warned residents to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, with the new wind threat posing the possibility of explosive wildfire activity.

WATCH AS MALIBU COUPLE RETURNS TO HOME LEFT IN ASHES AFTER PALISADES FIRE: 'IT'S STILL SMOLDERING'

The Palisades Fire also continues to burn through homes near Los Angeles. Dozens of homes along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu were burned to the ground.