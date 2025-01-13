Harrowing video captures aerial Los Angeles firefighter's view above fiery abyss as renewed windstorm returns

LOS ANGELES – As firefighters battle the raging infernos in Southern California, harrowing footage released by the Los Angeles Fire Department showed their helicopters plunging into the heart of the flames.

The death toll from devastating wildfires has now climbed to at least 24 – with dozens more still missing – and is expected to rise as search and rescue teams sift through the charred remains of homes and communities.

The LAFD's Air Operations released a video Friday that showed helicopters flying above California's Santa Monica Mountains as the Palisades Fire rages below. The chilling footage offers a glimpse into the perilous conditions faced by aircrews, who are risking their lives to combat the blazes.

As aircraft continue to drop water and fire retardant on the steep hills to stem the eastward spread of the wildfires, on-the-ground firefighting has intensified.

That fiery beast, along with the monstrous Eaton Fire, has consumed thousands of acres, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

Over 12,000 personnel, including firefighters, National Guard troops and law enforcement, are battling the fires. The arsenal includes over 1,660 pieces of equipment, from fire engines and water tenders to aircraft and heavy machinery.

Adding to the firefighters' woes, relentless Santa Ana winds are forecast to return Monday and exist through the week, threatening to fan the flames further. A few gusts up to 70 mph will be possible in the San Gabriel, Santa Susana and western Santa Monica Mountains, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Forecasters have issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Fire Weather Warning for Southern California, highlighting the extreme risks posed by the impending wind event