Los Angeles couple’s home overflows with wildfire donations after online plea for help

PORTER RANCH, Calif. – In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Southern California, leaving countless families displaced and heartbroken, a light of hope shines brightly from inside one Los Angeles couple's home.

This week, Cheyenne and Zach Davis opened their hearts to those impacted by the unforgiving infernos. Their Porter Ranch residence, overflowing with an outpouring of support from across the nation, is now a vital hub of immediate relief for those in need.

Leveraging their significant online following on Instagram and Snapchat cultivated through appearances on MTV's "Teen Mom," the couple transformed their small Amazon wish list that initially sold out in seconds into a nationwide movement with over 3,000 out-of-state orders, Cheyenne Davis told FOX Weather on Wednesday.

"Our home quickly transformed into a donation hub and pick-up center for those in need," she added. "The incredible support from our out-of-state donors has been instrumental in making this possible."

Families victimized by the wildfires have been able to select clothing and other essentials privately, alleviating some of the stress and embarrassment often associated with seeking aid. However, the need remains great, and they are still receiving requests for specific items such as backpacks, school supplies, and in-home medical equipment, Davis said.

As donations arrived daily, their home quickly became a bustling hub of activity, overflowing with kindness. The couple said family and friends from Pasadena and Altadena have now rallied together to help them coordinate and organize the outpouring of support.

"It’s truly amazing," Davis said.

To accommodate, the couple relocated their distribution center to Star Suites in nearby Sherman Oaks. The temporary pickup center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. until Friday.

"Altadena raised me," Davis said to her online followers. "My city is gone, and my heart is broken. To say my family is devastated is an understatement."

She went on to describe the devastating loss of the homes where she and her family built so many cherished memories – their beloved church, the schools where they learned and grew, the local businesses they had long supported – all now reduced to ashes.

"Yet, in the midst of so much hurt, I’ve witnessed my city fight and come alive in ways that feel almost impossible," she said. "We will rebuild."