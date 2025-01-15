Altadena man finds that his house was only one in neighborhood to survive wildfire: 'Why do I deserve this?'

ALTADENA, Calif. – A miracle amid the ash and rubble left behind by one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

Video has surfaced of an Altadena homeowner returning to his neighborhood to find that his house was the only one on his block that was not destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

Not only is Enrique Balcazar's home still standing, but it is practically untouched by the flames.

"Oh my God. How could this even be true?" said Balcazar in disbelief in the now-viral video. "Everyone behind me is burned down."

Indeed, Balcazar's cellphone video showed rows of homes behind his house and across the street burned to the ground.

"Why do I deserve this?" Balcazar asked. "I don’t know. I don’t think I deserve it, but God bless everybody else.

HAUNTING ALTADENA BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS DETAIL WILDFIRE DESTRUCTION

CALIFORNIA'S WILDFIRE FIGHT RAGES ON AS 'PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS' FIRE THREAT CONTINUES IN LOS ANGELES AREA

The video was apparently recorded on Jan. 9, one day after the devastating fires broke out.

Balcazar's house was undergoing a remodel and even the frame of the extension that was being built at the back of the home was untouched. Charred lumber and construction material was seen in the backyard right up to the point of the extension.

"How does that happen, if not God?" asked Balcazar.

He said in the video that he was unsure if his home was covered by insurance.

Compounding the miracle, Balcazar showed the top corner of his garage slightly singed, still smoking, but otherwise undamaged.

"We're going to put some water on that right now so it doesn't reignite."

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Wednesday that more than 7,000 structures have been destroyed by the Eaton Fire.