Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Altadena man finds that his house was only one in neighborhood to survive wildfire: 'Why do I deserve this?'

"How does that happen, if not God?" asked Enrique Balcazar in a now-viral video he recorded after the Eaton Fire ripped through his block.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Video has surfaced of an Altadena homeowner returning to his neighborhood to find that his house was the only one on his block that was not completely destroyed by the Eaton Fire (Enrique Balcazar via Storyful).

Altadena man astounded to see his house Is the only one on his block to survive fire

Video has surfaced of an Altadena homeowner returning to his neighborhood to find that his house was the only one on his block that was not completely destroyed by the Eaton Fire (Enrique Balcazar via Storyful).

ALTADENA, Calif. – A miracle amid the ash and rubble left behind by one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

Video has surfaced of an Altadena homeowner returning to his neighborhood to find that his house was the only one on his block that was not destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

Not only is Enrique Balcazar's home still standing, but it is practically untouched by the flames.

"Oh my God. How could this even be true?" said Balcazar in disbelief in the now-viral video. "Everyone behind me is burned down."

Indeed, Balcazar's cellphone video showed rows of homes behind his house and across the street burned to the ground.

"Why do I deserve this?" Balcazar asked. "I don’t know. I don’t think I deserve it, but God bless everybody else.

HAUNTING ALTADENA BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS DETAIL WILDFIRE DESTRUCTION

  • California Wildfires
    Image 1 of 6

    An overhead pole camera image shows wildfire damage to an Altadena Drive street sign and home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Los Angeles County, California on January 14, 2025.  (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

  • Here's an infrared satellite image in Altadena, California, on Thursday, January 9, 2024.
    Image 2 of 6

    Here's an infrared satellite image in Altadena, California, on Thursday, January 9, 2024. (MAXAR)

  • Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California. Powerful Santa Ana winds pushed the fire across more than 10,000 acres in less than 24 hours, destroying potentially hundreds of homes and killing five people so far.
    Image 3 of 6

    Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California. Powerful Santa Ana winds pushed the fire across more than 10,000 acres in less than 24 hours, destroying potentially hundreds of homes and killing five people so far. (David McNew/Getty Images)

  • A car and house burn in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.
    Image 4 of 6

    A car and house burn in the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.  (David McNew)

  • A plane drops fire retardant during the Eaton Fire near Altadena, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Southern California faces another round of dangerous fire weather set to begin Monday night, even as crews struggle to contain wind-driven blazes that have paralyzed Los Angeles for nearly a week and killed at least 24 people. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Image 5 of 6

    A plane drops fire retardant during the Eaton Fire near Altadena, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Southern California faces another round of dangerous fire weather set to begin Monday night, even as crews struggle to contain wind-driven blazes that have paralyzed Los Angeles for nearly a week and killed at least 24 people. Photographer: Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images ( )

  • Police take security measures at the street during Eaton wildfire in Altadena of Los Angeles County, California, United States on January 9, 2025.
    Image 6 of 6

    Police take security measures at the street during Eaton wildfire in Altadena of Los Angeles County, California, United States on January 9, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA'S WILDFIRE FIGHT RAGES ON AS 'PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS' FIRE THREAT CONTINUES IN LOS ANGELES AREA

The video was apparently recorded on Jan. 9, one day after the devastating fires broke out.

Balcazar's house was undergoing a remodel and even the frame of the extension that was being built at the back of the home was untouched. Charred lumber and construction material was seen in the backyard right up to the point of the extension.

"How does that happen, if not God?" asked Balcazar.

He said in the video that he was unsure if his home was covered by insurance.

Compounding the miracle, Balcazar showed the top corner of his garage slightly singed, still smoking, but otherwise undamaged.

"We're going to put some water on that right now so it doesn't reignite."

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Wednesday that more than 7,000 structures have been destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

Tags
Loading...