Extreme fire weather returns to Southern California as winds up to 100 MPH prompt most urgent warning from NWS

LOS ANGELES – Southern California braces for a ferocious return of fire danger as the National Weather Service issues its most urgent warning for extreme fire weather.

Destructive Santa Ana winds, forecast to gust up to 100 mph, are poised to grip the region on Monday, igniting fears of widespread and uncontrollable wildfires, the FOX Forecast Center noted.

This comes as more than 14,000 structures have been destroyed since Jan. 7 in the Palisades and Eaton fires, leading to the event being labeled as one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history. The Palisades Fire has burned nearly 24,000 acres and is 56% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned over 14,000 acres and is 81% contained.

"With Santa Ana winds back in the forecast, that is a concern," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "Containment, a reminder, means they've surrounded the fire. But with winds returning, some of those embers can jump some of those fire lines, and they've got to be careful with this."

A look at the latest stats on the fires burning in the Los Angeles area.

(FOX Weather)



Between noon on Monday and Tuesday at 10 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning for a large portion of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"Take action now to prepare your home and loved ones for another round of EXTREME WIND and FIRE WEATHER," the agency warned on X.

After a much quieter weekend, Southern California is experiencing a major shift in the weather pattern, the FOX Forecast Center said. The base of a very long, sharp dip in the jet stream is rounding the state, ushering in cold air and strong upper-level winds. The offshore flow will jump strongly as the base of that jet stream dip rounds Southern California and winds move in from the northeast.

Northeasterly winds will start to ramp up in the morning hours on Monday and will accelerate, moving out of the mountains toward the coast. Wind gusts will start to increase up to 65 mph at the valley floor and up to 100 mph at the highest elevations.

(FOX Weather)



These winds will be oriented from the northeast, which is typical of Santa Ana winds. The greatest wind threat will be pointed at the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

The winds will peak Monday evening and overnight but extend into Tuesday morning.

"This is where we have the fires burning, in some cases," Herrera said. "Right now, critical (fire weather) extends all the way down into San Diego County, and elevated (fire weather) goes into the high deserts."

Fire weather outlook through Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Due to the strong winds and very low relative humidity values, life-threatening fire weather conditions will ensue. New or existing fire conditions will have a high risk for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

"We've got to watch this closely," Herrera warns. "Please do what you can to avoid any type of flame or fire and be prepared to evacuate if you are told to do so."

Investigators have not released a cause for the major blazes that began on Jan. 7, but due to the absence of lightning in the area, agencies such as the ATF have focused on the role humans may have played in starting the infernos.

According to a congressional report, 89% of the country’s wildfires between 2018 and 2022 were human-caused, with debris burns, utility equipment and acts of arson being common ignition sources.