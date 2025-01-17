The Moon is now considered a vulnerable cultural heritage site

NEW YORK – For the first time since the founding of the prestigious World Monuments Fund, a cultural site outside of Earth is now considered to be at risk of harm.

Along with historic sites in Gaza, Ukraine and Africa’s Swahili Coast, the Moon now joins a list of 25 sites that the WMF considers to be at risk.

The nonprofit group said the Moon is home to over 90 historic sites, which could be threatened due in part to the era of space exploration.

"For the first time, the Moon is included on the Watch to reflect the urgent need to recognize and preserve the artifacts that testify to humanity’s first steps beyond Earth—a defining moment in our shared history," Bénédicte de Montlaur, president and CEO, said in a statement.

The Moon’s Sea of Tranquility is home to many of these artifacts, including Neil Armstrong’s historic footprint, which occurred on July 20, 1969, during the Apollo 11 mission.

Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were responsible for placing many of the mementos on the Moon's surface, and apart from meteoroid strikes, few forces beyond human intervention will disrupt the sites.

Due to impending lunar missions, NASA developed guidelines to protect previous landing locations, and President Donald Trump even signed a law in 2019 making it illegal to interfere with any of the historic sites.

"Items such as the camera that captured the televised moon landing; a memorial disk left by astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin; and hundreds of other objects are emblematic of this legacy. Yet, they face mounting risks amidst accelerating lunar activities, undertaken without adequate preservation protocols. The inclusion of the Moon underscores the universal need for proactive and cooperative strategies to protect heritage—whether on Earth or beyond—that reflect and safeguard our collective narrative," de Montlaur stated.

Only five countries have successfully landed on the Moon, which include the United States, Russia, China, India and Japan, with the U.S. being the only country to have landed humans on the lunar body.

More than two dozen missions are planned to launch to the Moon, which could include crews from both the U.S. and China.

NASA has even unveiled plans for a long-term space station that will orbit near the Moon and serve as a gateway for missions to the lunar body and Mars.

The space agency previously announced that the first modules of what is called the Lunar Gateway are slated to start arriving in space later this year, with operations beginning before 2030.

According to the WMF, its global team members will evaluate the needs and strategies for the 25 sites over the next two years but did not release specifics on how it intends to proceed with preservation efforts on the Moon.

The group says it has already secured more than $2 million in funding that will be spent on advocacy campaigns, planning, research, education and physical conservation of threatened sites.