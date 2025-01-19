See it: Philadelphia Eagles host Rams in snow-filled playoff matchup

PHILADELPHIA – The Los Angeles Rams made the trip to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagles in a divisional-round playoff matchup Sunday afternoon.

The contest began with frigid temperatures and the hopes that snow would eventually start to fall. Fans were able to experience light snowflakes before the game.

The fat flakes falling on Lincoln Financial Field were part of a snowstorm unfolding across the I-95 corridor on Sunday, ahead of dangerously cold temperatures.

By halftime, Lincoln Financial Field turned into a winter wonderland.

The Eagles organization is no stranger to frigid conditions as they defeated the warm-weathered Mathew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams by a score of 28-22.

The frigid temperatures and slick grass didn't slow down the superstar running back Saquon Barkley as he marched his way downfield for a game-changing 78-yard touchdown. Barkley rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns total on the day.

The game was reminiscent of December 8, 2013, when the Eagles defeated a Mathew Stafford-led Detroit Lions team in one of the most memorable NFL snow games.

Crews at Lincoln Financial Field had a full day of work as they continuously cleaned the field.

According to the National Weather Service, areas outside of Philadelphia received up to 2–4 inches of snow. Philadelphia could see up to 6 inches through Monday.