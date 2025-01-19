See it: Philadelphia Eagles host Rams in snow-filled playoff matchup

FOX 29 Philadelphia reporter Greg Payne joins FOX Weather for a live report from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, where the Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon for an NFL divisional playoff game that's expected to be played in the snow.
PHILADELPHIA – The Los Angeles Rams made the trip to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagles in a divisional-round playoff matchup Sunday afternoon.
The contest began with frigid temperatures and the hopes that snow would eventually start to fall. Fans were able to experience light snowflakes before the game.
By halftime, Lincoln Financial Field turned into a winter wonderland.
The Eagles organization is no stranger to frigid conditions as they defeated the warm-weathered Mathew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams by a score of 28-22.
The frigid temperatures and slick grass didn't slow down the superstar running back Saquon Barkley as he marched his way downfield for a game-changing 78-yard touchdown. Barkley rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns total on the day.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Groundscrew workers clear snow off of the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field at halftime during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The game was reminiscent of December 8, 2013, when the Eagles defeated a Mathew Stafford-led Detroit Lions team in one of the most memorable NFL snow games.
Crews at Lincoln Financial Field had a full day of work as they continuously cleaned the field.
According to the National Weather Service, areas outside of Philadelphia received up to 2–4 inches of snow. Philadelphia could see up to 6 inches through Monday.