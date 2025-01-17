I-95 corridor faces snow threat during weekend weather roller coaster

NEW YORK – The heavily traveled northeastern portion of the Interstate 95 corridor is expected to experience an increasing chance of snow ahead of Monday morning's commute.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for 1-3 inches of snow to fall from Washington to Boston late Sunday before tapering off Monday. That snow would be accompanied by the coldest temperatures of the season, thus far.

The exact amount of snow will depend on how the two storm systems that will move through the Northeast this weekend interact.

Expected snow for the Northeast.

The first system will be an area of low pressure extending from eastern Canada on Saturday. Warmer temperatures in the 40s mean that Saturday will likely bring rain to the Ohio Valley and most of the Northeast as part of this first system. Rain will change over to snow from roughly Ohio and Indiana up into the interior Northeast as colder air arrives. According to the FOX Forecast Center, a few inches of wet snow are possible before the system moves off the coast on Saturday night.

On Sunday, a secondary area of low pressure is looking more and more likely to develop somewhere off the coast of the Carolinas and move up the Eastern Seaboard, bringing snow with it.

"The placement of this and the strength of this will make all the difference for all the snow," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "When you have an area of low pressure that's right off the coast, usually we get this very thin band on the backside where we can have this intense impulse of snow. If that lines up with the 95 corridor, we could see some of the highest snow totals of snow from this system, on the 95 corridor."

The weekend forecast for Boston is emblematic of this potential weather roller coaster, with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, snow on Sunday evening and temperatures in the single digits by Monday night.

