How a really bad winter delayed George Washington’s Inauguration Day by over a month

After defeating the world’s largest empire in the Revolutionary War, the newly-minted United States had one more opponent to face before starting its path to independence – the weather.

The country was preparing to select its first president and host its new leader’s Inauguration Day in the temporary capital of New York City on March 4, 1789.

However, an exceptionally bitter winter early that year put a wrinkle in their plans.

The National Archives said "unseasonably cold and snowy" weather prevented the members of the First Federal Congress – who were traveling from across the first 13 states of the union – from reaching New York City in time to tally electoral ballots.

It wasn’t until April 6 that enough members of Congress were able to reach the capital to begin counting the ballots. In doing so, they unanimously elected George Washington to be the first U.S. president.

Upon hearing the news, Washington traveled from his home in Mount Vernon, Virginia, to New York City to be sworn in as president. His Inauguration Day took place on April 30, 1789.

This would not be the last time winter weather made an impact on a Presidential Inauguration.

On March 4, 1909, nearly 10 feet of snow fell on the Inauguration Day of William H. Taft. The snow, along with powerful winds, forced the President-elect's ceremony indoors.