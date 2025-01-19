Winter Storm Watches posted from Texas to Florida as rare snow, ice could blanket southern US

HOUSTON – Preparations are underway from Houston to Atlanta as a rare winter storm sets its sights on the southern U.S., where it's expected to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain that could have a major impact on travel and daily life.

The FOX Forecast Center said measurable snow could fall in cities that aren’t accustomed to seeing winter weather, and while the snow forecast still has some uncertainty, computer forecast models show major cities from Texas to the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas could potentially see an inch or more.

This graphic shows the winter weather setup in the South and along the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters said an arctic high will be in place ahead of the winter storm, bringing some cold temperatures to the region before the action kicks off on Monday.

What's different about this system is that not only will the arctic high be in place, but it won't be positioned far enough south to push all the moisture offshore. An upper-level disturbance will dive out of the Plains toward the Gulf Coast, allowing for an area of low pressure to form over the Gulf of Mexico.

When that occurs, moisture will be pulled to the north and team up with the cold air in place, and that's when the problems begin.

The track of the low-pressure system is still in question, but the current forecast calls for it to be in a position likely to drop some heavy snow.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals.

About 1-3 inches of snow is forecast for nearly all the Gulf Coast states, with parts of East Texas, central Louisiana and western Mississippi potentially seeing higher amounts between 5 and 8 inches.

The Florida Panhandle and parts of southern Georgia could be in for a bigger mess. As the low-pressure system strengthens, warm air will be pulled in over the Southeast.

With warmer air aloft, snowflakes will begin to melt as they fall from the sky and then will have the opportunity to refreeze at the surface or be plain rain.

Currently, the FOX Forecast Center expects anywhere from 0.10-0.25 inches of ice, but that could change.

This graphic shows the wWinter Storm Watches in effect.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for a half-dozen states across the South and Southeast.

Major cities like Houston, New Orleans, Montgomery in Alabama and Atlanta are all included in the Winter Storm Watches, which will go into effect starting Monday.

Significant impacts are also expected, including some power outages and travel delays on the roads and at airports across the region.

"Persons should delay all travel if possible," the National Weather Service office in Houston said. "If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility."

Drivers are also urged to leave plenty of room between vehicles and allow more time to arrive safely.

"Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order," the NWS added.