New ‘Darth Vader’ sea bug named after popularity rises in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam – A new species of sea bug found off the coast of Vietnam has been named, and its unique appearance is being compared to a villain from Star Wars.

According to scientists who described the giant crustacean in the journal ZooKeys, Bathynomus vaderi can grow to about 12 inches long and is surrounded by a large exoskeleton.

These giant isopods, with their 14 legs, have remained largely understudied despite becoming an increasingly popular delicacy in Southeast Asia.

"The name 'vaderi' is inspired by the appearance of its head, which closely resembles the distinctive and iconic helmet of Darth Vader, the most famous Sith Lord of Star Wars," researchers stated.

GIANT BUG FOUND AT AN ARKANSAS WALMART IDENTIFIED AS A JURASSIC-ERA INSECT

Fishermen in Vietnam have long captured these creatures during expeditions in the South China Sea, but the creatures have only recently gained popularity due to their culinary use.

Locals have hailed the giant sea bugs as a delicacy, with some claiming they rival the taste of lobster.

Researchers said that, over the past five years, the giant crustaceans have become a common sight at seafood markets in Hanoi, Hồ Chí Minh City and Đà Nẵng City.

In addition to their culinary value, the giant isopods are now the focus of researchers who not only want to learn more about the species but also ensure they do not fall victim to overfishing from the growing commercial industry.

The study did not delve into population figures, but due to their deep-water habitat, the number of creatures could be substantial and remains one of the many unknowns.

SEE THE MASSIVE ALLIGATOR FOUND LURKING IN A SOUTH FLORIDA SWAMP

"The discovery of a species as strange as Bathynomus vaderi in Vietnam highlights just how poorly we understand the deep-sea environment. That a species as large as this could have stayed hidden for so long reminds us of how much work we still need to do to find out what lives in Southeast Asian waters," researchers stated.

Despite the existence of nearly a quarter of a million marine species, NOAA estimates that 91% have yet to be classified, as around 80% of the planet’s ocean area remains unmapped and unexplored.