The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless rain continues in California as another storm arrives

No break for California: Relentless storms continue as another atmospheric river arrives

The hits keep coming to California as the state deals with an onslaught of atmospheric river storms that has brought torrential rain and life-threatening flooding, mudslides and debris flows to many parts of the state.

Widespread flooding was reported across California on Monday and Tuesday, with more than 300 reports of flooding coming into various National Weather Service offices across the state. While heavy rain drenched much of the Golden State, Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties were hit especially hard, with more than 15 inches of rain falling in higher elevations.

As of Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said the series of powerful storms had claimed the lives of at least 17 people, which is more than wildfires over the past two years combined.

After a brief break in the onslaught of heavy rain Tuesday night, the next atmospheric river storm arrives in the Golden State on Wednesday. Moisture will stream ahead of a large low-pressure system in the Eastern Pacific, which will bring another round of heavy rain to Northern California. Soils in the state remain saturated from the relentless rainfall over the past few weeks, which means it won't take much additional rain to trigger more flooding.

Dramatic videos, photos show devastation from barrage of atmospheric rivers in California

The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.

Storms have been slamming into California over the past few weeks, and all the heavy rain has led to widespread flooding, created dangerous mudslides and sent trees sliding off mountain roads.

Here are some of the most dramatic videos and photos that show the scope of the devastation across the Golden State.

US saw 18 billion-dollar weather disasters last year

From hurricanes to wildfires and everything in between, it was a deadly and costly year for weather disasters in the U.S. in 2022.

The U.S. experienced 18 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters that killed at least 474 people last year.

NOAA said 2022 ranked the third highest for the number of billion-dollar weather disasters since 1980.

