Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Relentless rain continues in California as another storm arrives

Start your day with the latest weather news – The next atmospheric river storm arrives in California today following the widespread flooding across the state Monday and Tuesday.

By Steven Yablonski , Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the seemingly never ending run of atmospheric rivers aimed at California. The next one, which will be weaker, moves in Wednesday and will primarily impact northern California and the Pacific Northwest. More significant and impactful storms will slam into California Saturday and early next week. 02:50

Next significant atmospheric river to impact California will be this weekend

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the seemingly never ending run of atmospheric rivers aimed at California. The next one, which will be weaker, moves in Wednesday and will primarily impact northern California and the Pacific Northwest. More significant and impactful storms will slam into California Saturday and early next week.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. 

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

No break for California: Relentless storms continue as another atmospheric river arrives

The hits keep coming to California as the state deals with an onslaught of atmospheric river storms that has brought torrential rain and life-threatening flooding, mudslides and debris flows to many parts of the state.

Widespread flooding was reported across California on Monday and Tuesday, with more than 300 reports of flooding coming into various National Weather Service offices across the state. While heavy rain drenched much of the Golden State, Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties were hit especially hard, with more than 15 inches of rain falling in higher elevations.

As of Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said the series of powerful storms had claimed the lives of at least 17 people, which is more than wildfires over the past two years combined.

In an aerial view, a car and a pickup truck are seen inside a sinkhole as another storm created by a series of atmospheric rivers inundates California on January 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Two vehicles containing four people fell into the sinkhole which had opened up under the road they were driving on during heavy rainfall in the the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth.

In an aerial view, a car and a pickup truck are seen inside a sinkhole as another storm created by a series of atmospheric rivers inundates California on January 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Two vehicles containing four people fell into the sinkhole which had opened up under the road they were driving on during heavy rainfall in the the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

After a brief break in the onslaught of heavy rain Tuesday night, the next atmospheric river storm arrives in the Golden State on Wednesday. Moisture will stream ahead of a large low-pressure system in the Eastern Pacific, which will bring another round of heavy rain to Northern California. Soils in the state remain saturated from the relentless rainfall over the past few weeks, which means it won't take much additional rain to trigger more flooding. 

Things to know:

The flash flood threat on Wednesday

The flash flood threat on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Dramatic videos, photos show devastation from barrage of atmospheric rivers in California

The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.

Storms have been slamming into California over the past few weeks, and all the heavy rain has led to widespread flooding, created dangerous mudslides and sent trees sliding off mountain roads.

Here are some of the most dramatic videos and photos that show the scope of the devastation across the Golden State.

Things to know:

An onslaught of atmospheric river storms has brought torrential rain and life-threatening flooding, mudslides and debris flows to many parts of California. 02:30

Atmospheric river unleashes deadly rainstorms on California: See the widespread flooding and destruction

An onslaught of atmospheric river storms has brought torrential rain and life-threatening flooding, mudslides and debris flows to many parts of California.

US saw 18 billion-dollar weather disasters last year

From hurricanes to wildfires and everything in between, it was a deadly and costly year for weather disasters in the U.S. in 2022.

The U.S. experienced 18 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters that killed at least 474 people last year.

NOAA said 2022 ranked the third highest for the number of billion-dollar weather disasters since 1980.

Things to know:

Billion-dollar disasters in 2022, according to NOAA report

Billion-dollar disasters in 2022, according to a NOAA report.

(FOX Forecast Center / FOX Weather)

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

Tags
Loading.