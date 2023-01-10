Search

Extreme Weather
Community unites to rebuild storm-damaged restaurant in California

A popular spot in Santa Cruz County, Zelda’s on the Beach, was flooded with feet of water as multiple rounds of atmospheric river storms doused the area over the past week.

By Angeli Gabriel , Robert Ray Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather's Robert Ray spoke to Josh Whitby, Co-Owner of Zelda's on the Beach, who says this is the worst that he's ever seen and hopes to reopen by spring break.  05:40

CAPITOLA, Calif. – The ocean crashed through the walls of Zelda’s on the Beach, leaving the popular California restaurant drenched and left in ruin.

Multiple rounds of storms battered the seaside spot of Capitola over the past week, causing the sea to churn with powerful waves that flooded onto the coast.

The town of Capitolo in Santa Cruz County experienced flooding caused by a bomb cyclone. (Courtesy: Mark Woodward and Native Santa Cruz) 00:07

SEVERE THREAT EMERGES IN CALIFORNIA AS ONSLAUGHT OF ATMOSPHERIC RIVER STORMS CONTINUES TO SLAM STATE

Floodwater, dirt and debris surged into many homes and businesses, such as Zelda’s on the Beach, and caused immense damage.

"We got hit pretty hard," said co-owner of Zelda’s on the Beach Josh Whitby during an interview with FOX Weather multimedia journalist Robert Ray on Monday.

Sandbags and a dumpster filled with storm debris outside of Zelda's on the Beach.

According to Whitby, waves began hitting the restaurant on Thursday. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The waves took out some of the walls and also sent large pieces of wood – taken from a pier destroyed by the storm – into the restaurant.

A plank of wood that pierced through one of the walls at Zelda's on the Beach.

Whitby noted how the restaurant had experienced some storm damage in 1983, but nothing compared to recent damages.

"This is the worst it's been that I've ever seen," he said.

DRAMATIC TIME-LAPSE VIDEOS WHO FLOODWATERS TURN ROADS INTO RIVERS FROM ATMOSPHERIC RIVER SLAMMING CALIFORNIA

Despite the devastation, Whitby remains hopeful for the future of Zelda’s on the Beach.

    Clean-up efforts inside Zelda's on the Beach. (Robert Ray)

    Clean-up efforts inside Zelda's on the Beach. (Robert Ray)

    Damages inside Zelda's on the Beach. Wood now covers up the walls that were destroyed in the storm. (Robert Ray)

    Colorful seaside town of Capitola, California after it was pummeled by storms. (Robert Ray)

Customers, strangers and employees alike have come by to lend a hand to help clean up.

"The community comes together – Capitola is great for that," Whitby said. "Everybody is down here. The businesses are all together to help, just make everything work."

He hopes to reopen the restaurant by spring break.

